3 Body Problem: Everything To Know About The Upcoming Show's Trailer, Cast, Release Date, And More

Netflix’s upcoming sci-fi series, 3 Body Problem, is based on Liu Cixin’s Chinese novel The Three Body Problem. This will be the book’s second adaptation after the Chinese television series that came out in 2023. The series was highly praised by the first reviewers who said that the show was a worthy adaptation of the source material.

3 Body Problem cast, release date, and other details

3 Body Problem has been created by D.B. Weiss and David Benioff, who were the creators of Game of Thrones, alongside Alexander Woo. The show, which is based on the internationally acclaimed novel The Three Body Problem, is directed by Derek Tsang.

Netflix announced that the show will be coming to the platform with all of its 8 episodes, on 24th March 2024. The cast of the show is quite impressive as well with Benedict Wong playing Da Shi, Jovan Adepo playing Saul Durand, Eiza González playing Augustina "Auggie" Salazar, John Bradley Playing Jack Rooney, Alex Sharp playing Will Downing, Jonathan Price as Mike Evans, Jess Hong plying Jin Cheng, Liam Cunningham as Wade, and Rosalind Chao and Zine Tseng playing Ye Wenjie.

3 Body Problem trailer and plot

Liu Cixin’s book The Three Body Problem is the first book in the Remembrance of the Earth’s Past trilogy, although the series itself is mostly known as The Three Body Problem. The plot of the series revolves around an astrophysicist named Ye Wenjie, who witnesses the brutal murder of her father during the Chinese Cultural Revolution. Later in life, she is sent to a secret radar base by the military due to her scientific background. There, she makes a fateful decision to send a message that goes across time and space. Years later, a group of scientists in the present day are forced to battle the greatest threat ever faced by humanity due to Wenjie’s decision.

The two trailers for the series are packed with insane visuals fitting for the mind-bending plot of the series. The use of foreshadowing in the trailers alone is pretty impressive. In a video where the cast of the show discusses their roles in the movie, we get to know that five of the most brilliant scientific minds from Oxford University, known as the Oxford Five will be a big part of the plot. The death of major scientists and the impending doom threatening humanity will force a lot of people to come together across space and time to save mankind. First reviewers had great things to say about the series which is coming to Netflix on 21st March.

