Why Did Khloé Kardashian Didn't Legally Name Her Son Tatum For 8 Months? She Reveals

American Media Personality Khloé Kardashian faced challenges in naming her son. The 39-year-old Good American founder shared her experience on the SHE MD podcast on Tuesday, May 7. She discussed naming her baby boy, born via surrogate in July 2023.

Khloé Kardashian, a patient of podcast co-host Dr. Thaïs Aliabadi, shared that she had a cute nickname for the baby until she finalized his name.

"So Tatum's story is a bit unique. I prefer names that are unique but not too out there," Khloé explained. "Our family already has quite unique names, so I didn't want to add more craziness."

"I didn't officially name Tatum for about eight months," she continued, acknowledging that it was a significant delay.

Khloé Kardashian reveals nicknames for son amid name struggle

"I tried various names initially, but none felt right," she explained. "Then we settled on Tatum, although we often called him baby or Papa."

"I used Papa a lot, but naming him was challenging because I didn't carry him, so I didn't feel as connected."

"With True, I felt a connection; when I prayed at night, we had our talks, and I sensed her spirit. It's strange but special."

In a recent episode of The Kardashians season 3, Kardashian shared her feelings about Tatum while speaking with her mom, Kris Jenner.

"Comparing it to True and him, it's a different journey," she confessed. "It took days to feel connected with True, but with him, it's been months, and we still haven't fully bonded."

Khloé Kardashian: Surrogacy experience helps bond with son Tatum

The reality star openly admitted to feeling guilty about her struggles and questioned why the experience wasn't the same.

On the SHE MD podcast, Kardashian shared, "I am completely obsessed with Tatum now." She mentioned that discussing her surrogacy experience has been beneficial.

"For anyone going through surrogacy, don't compare your journey to someone else's," she advised, referring to her own experience compared to her sister Kim Kardashian's.

"I believe it's an amazing blessing that we have the option of surrogacy, and I'm grateful to the women who selflessly carry someone else's baby. It's a beautiful thing. But remember to be kind to yourself. Be patient."

Moreover, Khloe Kardashian Added a Cute New Family Member. She welcomed a new kitten to celebrate daughter True's 6th birthday, sharing photos of Baby Kitty on social media.

