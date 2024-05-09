Turbo UPDATE: Mammootty starrer action comedy flick's trailer to release on THIS date and time

Megastar Mammootty is all geared up to release the much-anticipated trailer of his next film, Turbo. The film, directed by Vysakh, is said to be an action comedy flick with the legendary actor playing the character called Turbo Jose.

The makers of the film have been creating quite a buzz since the film was announced, featuring several posters of the actor in his suave and charismatic manner. They have also announced that the film’s trailer will drop on May 12, 2024, at 9 PM (Indian Standard Time).

Mammootty starrer Turbo’s trailer to release soon

The official announcement of the film’s trailer release was shared via the makers’ official Instagram handle, along with the caption, “Turbulence Alert !!” Moreover, the upcoming movie also marks the debut roles of Telugu actor Sunil and Sandalwood actor Raj B Shetty in Malayalam cinema, which is bound to excite many people.

The film marks the third collaboration of Mammootty and director Vysakh after their previous commercial hits Pokkiri Raja and Madhura Raja. The film is written by director Midhun Manuel Thomas, who recently made the Malayalam film Abraham Ozler.

Furthermore, Pachuvum Athbutha Vilakkum fame Anjana Jayaprakash and Alexander Prasanth in crucial roles. The movie also ropes in the musical expertise of Christo Xavier, who was recently seen in an Instagram post composing the score for Mamootty’s character.

Mammootty’s Workfront

Mammootty was last seen this year in the lead role playing the menacing Kodumon Potti for the film Bramayugam. The folklore horror movie directed by Rahul Sadasivan was both a critical and commercial hit with a story embedded in Kerala's mystery and mystical lore. Additionally, the actor was also seen reprising his role as late Andhra Pradesh CM YS Rajasekhar Reddy from the 2019 film Yatra this year in its sequel called Yatra 2.

Furthermore, Mammootty is also set to feature in the lead role for a stylish action movie next called Bazooka. The film, directed by Deeno Dennis, also features an ensemble cast of actors like Gautham Vasudev Menon, Babu Antony, Gayathiri Iyer, Neeta Pillai, Sunny Wayne, and many more in pivotal roles. Besides that, there are rumors that the Megstar might join with Kurup writer Jithin K Jose for a movie, but it has not yet been confirmed.

