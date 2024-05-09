Elisabeth Moss Reveals Division In Girl, Interrupted Cast; Split Between ‘Winona Ryder Camp And Angelina Jolie Camp’
The star of the show The Girl, Interrupted, Elizabeth Moss, explained that there were essentially two camps among the cast members: the Winona Ryder camp and the Angelina Jolie camp.
Elizabeth Moss opened up about the atmosphere of the show The Girl, Interrupted
The show Girl, Interrupted is based on Susanna Kaysen's 1993 memoir of the same name
Elizabeth Moss starred as Polly Torch Clark, a burn victim who suffers from schizophrenia
Elizabeth Moss recently joined Kelly Ripa while promoting her new FX series The Veil and reflected upon the atmosphere on the set of James Mangold’s 1999 drama Girl, Interrupted. Moss was around 15 years old when she shot the movie and starred as Polly Torch Clark, a burn victim who suffers from schizophrenia.
The cast of the show included Winona Ryder and Angelina Jolie, the latter of whom won an Oscar for her performance. However, owing to the tension between their two characters, Moss said the film set became naturally divided into two camps.
Elisabeth Moss reflects on the Girl Interrupted set atmosphere
Elizabeth Moss went ahead and explained the atmosphere of the set and said, “There were essentially two camps: the Winona Ryder camp and the Angelina Jolie camp. Off camera, but reflective of their on-screen dynamics and the script,” Moss explained. “I aligned with the Winona Ryder camp. The Angelina Jolie camp seemed really cool. I felt intimidated by it. I never envisioned myself fitting into that group.”
“I’ve had the chance to speak with Angelina since then, and she’s lovely, but back then, it was just incredibly daunting,” Moss continued. “I never broached the subject with her. I’m sure she wouldn’t have any idea what I was talking about anyway. I simply didn't feel like I belonged in her camp.”
Exploring the plot of the show Girl, Interrupted
The show Girl, Interrupted is based on Susanna Kaysen's 1993 memoir of the same name. In the show, Winona Ryder portrays Kaysen, an 18-year-old girl diagnosed with borderline personality disorder who is admitted to a local psychiatric hospital. Angelina Jolie plays Lisa Rowe, a manipulative patient at the hospital who is diagnosed as a sociopath. The two women are drawn to each other, and the film focuses on the ups and downs of their relationship.
Furthermore, Moss admits that, owing to her young age back then, her mom used to accompany her to the set, and she used to feel awestruck by the big celebrities like Winona and Angelina Jolie.
