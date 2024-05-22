3 Body Problem Season 2: What Does The Strange Episode Renewal Mean? David & Dan Explain

The makers of the 3 Body Problem came ahead and clarified the mystery surrounding the renewal of the series as Netflix released a confusing statement. Netflix’s public remarks over the future of the series were not just limited to promising more episodes rather than explicitly mentioning a new season. However, Alexander Woo and David Benoff, the creators of the series, settled the dust by confirming the second season of the Sci-Fi series.

What did Netflix say about the future of 3 Body Problem?

3 Body Problem is a science-fiction series, based on the Chinese novel series Remembrance of Earth's Past by Liu Cixin, that follows the storyline of Ye Wenjie, an astrophysicist, who has been confined in a secret Chinese base and decides to respond to the alien signals, by affecting the group of scientists as they deal with this new emerging problem. The series received significant praise from audiences as it charted the Netflix’ Netflix's Global Top 10 list for consecutively three weeks at the seventh position.

Witnessing the mass success of the series, fans naturally expected the series to return with its second season. However, Netflix caused some confusion when it went ahead and promised the netizens with "additional episodes" that would "finish the story." Now the additional episodes can be anything from 2 episodes to 20 episodes. This caused the fanbase to panic as they feared that the makers would compromise and fit in the source material within a few episodes.

The showrunners of 3 Body Problem confirmed the series’ second season

The Sci-Fi series showrunners David Benioff, Dan Weiss, and Alexander Woo in their recent appearance on The Hollywood Reporter assured fans of the series’ second season. Despite the confirmation of the second season, the trio is unsure as to how many more seasons will it take to complete the series.

“We knew going into this how many hours we need to tell the rest of the story because we’ve got a roadmap through to the end. And we have what we need to get to the end as intended from when we started,” Weiss stated.

Benioff, on the other hand, shared how the end of coming end of the series would mark their 7 years of devotion to the making of the series, and understanding its storyline. The maker additionally assured fans that they have all the time they need to present a compelling and fulfilling story to the viewers.

Benioff added, “By the time we finish with the show, it will be seven years we’ve devoted to it. We’re now at a place where we get to tell the rest of the story, and, yes, we have enough time to tell the rest of the story the way we want to and that’s immensely gratifying.”

The creators of the show are now working on the second season of the series. The trio spent 4 years crafting the first season and is expected to work on the rest of the episodes in the next 3 years. As far as the question remains about the number of seasons, fans can expect makers to have 2 more seasons to cover the original trilogy by Cixin. In the meantime, viewers can stream all eight episodes of Season 1 on Netflix.

