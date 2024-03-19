7 Best Movies Streaming On Max In March 2024; From Wonka To Kong: Skull Island

Embark on an exhilarating cinematic journey with Max's latest additions! Whether you're craving gripping thrills, heartwarming dramas, or captivating adventures, Max has you covered.

By Seema Sinha
Published on Mar 19, 2024  |  04:58 PM IST |  3.2K
Attention all Max subscribers! Prepare to be dazzled as the streaming platform unveils a treasure trove of cinematic gems, freshly available for your viewing pleasure since March. From spine-tingling thrillers to heartwarming dramas and pulse-pounding adventures, Max has curated a selection that caters to every taste. So, let your popcorn pop and dive into the excitement as you explore the list below to discover the perfect movie to elevate your streaming experience.

Top 7 Movies Currently Streaming on Max 

1. Good Time

Good Time (IMDb)

Original Release: 2017

Available on Max since 2024

IMDb Summary: After a botched bank robbery lands his younger brother in prison, Connie Nikas embarks on a twisted odyssey through New York City’s underworld to get his brother Nick out of Jail. 

Directors: Benny Safdie and Josh Safdie

Cast: Robert Pattinson, Benny Safdie, Jennifer Jason Leigh and more. 

Genre: Action-thriller 

2. Kong Skull Island 

Kong Skull Island (IMDb)

Original Release: 2017

Available on Max since March 2024

IMDb Summary: After the Vietnam War, a team of scientists explore an uncharted island in the Pacific, venturing into the domain of the mighty Kong, and must fight to escape a primal Eden. 

Director: Jordan Vogt-Roberts

Cast: Tom Hiddleston, Samuel L. Jackson, Brie Larson, and more. 

Genre: Animation, Action, Drama, Suspense. 

3. The Green Knight

The Green Knight (IMDb)

Original Release: 2021

Available on Max since March 2024

IMDb Summary: An epic fantasy adventure based on the timeless Arthurian legend, The Green Knight tells the story of Sir Gawain, King Arthur’s reckless and headstrong nephew, who embarks on a daring quest to confront the eponymous Green Knight, a gigantic emerald-skinned stranger, and tester men. 

Director: David Lowery 

Cast: Dev Patel, Alicia Vikander, Joel Edgerton 

Genre: Action, Adventure, Thriller, Drama

4. Forgetting Sarah Marshall 

Forgetting Sarah Marshall (IMDb)

Original Release: 2008

Available on Max since March 2024

IMDb Summary: Devastated Peters takes a Hawaiian vacation to deal with the recent break-up with his TV star girlfriend, Sarah. Little does he know, Sarah's traveling to the same resort as her ex and she's bringing along her new boyfriend. 

Director: Nicholas Stoller 

Cast: Kristen Bell, Jason Segel, Mila Kunis, Paul Rudd, and more. 

Genre: Rom-Com

5. Sinister

Sinister (IMDb)

Origin Release: 2012

Available on Max since March 2024 

IMDb Summary: A controversial true crime writer finds a box of Super 8 home movies in his new home, revealing that the murder case he is currently researching could.be the work of an unknown serial killer whose legacy dates back to the 1960s. 

Director: Scott Derrickson 

Cast: Ethan Hawke, Juliet Rylance, James Ransone 

Genre: Horror, Mystery, Thriller 

6. Wonka

Wonka (IMDb)

Origin Release: 2023

Available on Max since March 2024 

IMDb Summary: With dreams of opening a shop in a city renowned for its chocolate, a young and poor Willy Wonka discovers that the industry is run by a cartel of greedy chocolatiers.  

Director: Paul King

Cast: Timothée Chalamet, Gustave Die, Murray McArthur, and more. 

Genre: Adventure, Comedy, Family 

7. A Star is Born

A Star Is Born (IMDb)

Origin Release: 2018

Available on Max since March 2024 

IMDb Summary: Seasoned musician Jackson Maine (Cooper) discovers and falls in love with struggling artist Ally (Gaga). She has just about given up on her dream to make it big as a singer – until Jack coaxes her into the spotlight. 

Director: Bradley Cooper

Cast: Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper, Sam Elliot, and more. 

Genre: Music, Drama, Romance 

