EXCLUSIVE: Hugh Grant reveals why upcoming Wonka was "made for Paul King" to direct

Hugh Grant is opening up about his much anticipated upcoming movie, Wonka. The movie directed by Paul King has been making the rounds on the internet for the last few months, creating excitement among fans, as the charming chocolatier will appear on the big screen again after years. Based on Roald Dahl’s iconic character from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, a timeless children's classic, Wonka unfolds the enchanting tale of a young chocolate maker with a hatful of dreams, transforming the world one delectable bite at a time.

Hugh Grant on why Paul King was the perfect choice for directing Wonka

Hugh Grant, who takes on the iconic role of Oompa Loompa, shed light on why Paul King was the ideal director for the upcoming movie. The 63-year-old stated, "Well, I think the first reason is because Paul loves it," he continued, "And the older I get, the more I realize that the best films come from something that someone really genuinely loves." The Notting Hill actor took the example of Richard Curtis, saying that the director was always passionate about love, making him the perfect candidate to direct rom-coms.

The Love Actually star explained, "All those romantic comedies I made with Richard Curtis, I think they work—apart from the fact that he’s funny—because he’s mad about love; he’s passionate about the subject." Similarly, he said King has "always adored Charlie and the Chocolate Factory." He went on to praise the director saying, "Paul’s also brilliant onvisuals—he’s very, very visual, with a wonderful sense of production design and photography. And since we’re dealing with chocolate factories and sweeties and candy colors, it’s made for Paul King."

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Timothée Chalamet's Willy Wonka revival enchants in the magical saga of Wonka; aspires to 'to bring joy into the world'

Paul King explains why Hugh Grant was the perfect Oompa Loompa

From the looks of it, Hugh Grant's praises weren't one-sided, as Paul left no stone unturned while speaking highly of the veteran actor. The 45-year-old admitted that there would be no Willy Wonka movie without Oompa Loompa. He explained, "I was interested in the idea of the Oompa Loompa following Willy, rather than Willy tracking down the Oompa Loompas." The Paddington director explains that since the tiny humans were fond of chocolate, in his version of the story, Grant's character is chasing Wonka around the world to steal sweet treats from him.

Paul continued, "They have this gleeful delight, and they are biting and sardonic. Hugh Grant’s voice kept coming into my head." He added, "And the idea of him with orange skin and green hair… Once I had that in my head, it was hard to shake it. And then I had to share that image with the world."

Meanwhile, the Wonka trailer was released in October, and now it is all set to release on December 9, 2023, in the USA, UK, and India.

ALSO READ: 'Joyful, hilarious, collaborative': Timothee Chalamet gushed about his experience working with Wonka director Paul King