90 Day Fiance Season 8: Angela Deem's Private Investigator Shares Findings On Michael Ilesanmi's Past

Michael Ilesanmi has been in the US for two weeks, but Angela Deem still doesn’t fully trust him. To investigate, she hired private investigator Todd earlier this season of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, and he presented his findings in the latest Tell All episode on August 11.

“I’m scared to death right now,” Deem said, expressing her hope that the private investigator’s findings would prove her wrong. “I want to be so f***ing wrong; he has no idea.”

Although Deem and Ilesanmi have been together for eight years, it was mostly long-distance until Ilesanmi arrived in the US from Nigeria in December 2023. He left Deem’s house in February 2024. Deem suspects that Ilesanmi might have scammed her for his US visa and possibly cheated on her. Her daughter Skyla suggested hiring the investigator, and she was present at the Tell All along with other cast members.

Todd presented an 189-page report compiled by him and his team, revealing that Deem “does have reason to question some of Michael's behavior.” The report uncovered three hidden Instagram accounts that Ilesanmi denied owning, claiming they were impersonations. He insists that he only has one social media account, Facebook, which Deem has linked to her phone.

During the Tell All episode, Todd mentioned a woman named Cheetah, whom Ilesanmi claimed he chatted with online about the US visa process for her mother. Deem argued that it was Cheetah’s husband who needed a visa, not her mother. Ilesanmi countered, “When I try to explain to my wife, she never gives me a chance to finish talking.”

Todd also discovered another woman, whose name was beeped by the network. Todd said, “I have one particular woman that we uncovered and I'm not positive what that relationship is with him.” Ilesanmi identified her as a family friend from Nigeria.

Deem found this explanation unsatisfactory and told co-contestant Jasmine that Ilesanmi's alleged mistress had tried to contact her husband, Gino Palazzolo. When asked if there was any indication of cheating, Todd replied, “No, there’s not.”

Deem, frustrated, yelled at Ilesanmi and questioned why she wasn't introduced to the family friend earlier. “I don't care what y'all think about me, because I know the real mother f***er,” she said, before leaving the room and accusing Todd of not having enough time to uncover all of Ilesanmi’s lies.

