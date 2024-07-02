“A Gift To The World”: Bachelorette Alum Emily Maynard Shares Then And Now Photos With Daughter Ricki In 19th Birthday Tribute

The Bachelorette alum, 38, recently posted two Instagram photographs highlighting her tight bond with her eldest daughter, who turned 19 on Saturday, June 29.

The first photograph shows Maynard Johnson and her daughter Ricki, whom she shares with her late fiancé Ricky Hendrick, entering a place together.

Maynard Johnson has her arm around Ricki's shoulder, while Ricki has her arm around her mother's waist. The second image is a flashback to Ricki's preteen years. The mother-daughter duo can be seen strolling together in this shot, with Maynard Johnson wrapping her arm across Ricki's shoulders.

Ricki's journey and birthday wishes

This collection of photographs beautifully captures their deep friendship and the trip they have experienced together over the years. The two photographs depicted Ricki's evolution throughout time. Ricki appeared far smaller in the second image, but she is now the same height as her mother in the most recent one.

In the caption, Maynard Johnson expressed her love. He also showed his respect for her daughter and pledged to always have Ricki's support. She wished Ricki a happy 19th birthday. She also conveyed her satisfaction with who she had become. She also described Ricki as a gift to the world. This expressed her deep affection and admiration for her daughter.

She also posted a photo from her husband Tyler Johnson's Instagram Stories, which pleased her admirers. She and Ricki were dancing to Bad Bunny's "Party" when the photo was shot, which added excitement and energy to her Instagram page.

Emily was seen putting her head on her daughter's shoulder while they stood in front of blue balloons. According to Us Weekly, the daughter exhibited a photo of a sailfish, the mascot of Palm Beach Atlantic University, where the former reality star will go in the autumn while holding up a Florida vehicle plate.

Emily Maynard Johnson and her husband have five children: Jennings, eight and a half; Gibson, six; Gatlin, seven; Nola Belle, three; and Jones, 22 months.

Emily's celebration of Ricki's 18th birthday

Emily's oldest daughter, Ricki, celebrated her 18th birthday by getting a tattoo last year, and Emily shared this momentous time in her life. Emily jokingly captioned a photo she posted of Ricki at a tattoo and piercing shop, "Doing grown-up stuff."

Emily brilliantly chronicled Ricki's 18th birthday party by delivering photographs that wonderfully captured the atmosphere of the day. The event took place in their lovely yard, which was adorned with fragrant flowers and shimmering lights.

Emily's meticulous preparation and attention to detail demonstrated her dedication to becoming a parent and her close relationship with Ricki. Aside from the decorations, the gathering to celebrate Ricki's milestone with warmth and compassion was a testament to the family's unwavering love and support.

These instances emphasized the importance of family traditions and the priceless memories created through shared experiences, as well as Emily's enjoyment of following Ricki's journey.