A Real Pain: Where to Watch This Year’s Golden Globe Winner Online

A Real Pain is now available to watch on streaming platforms. You can enjoy the movie from the comfort of your home, as it is also available for purchase on digital platforms.

Another exciting piece of news is that the film will be available to stream for Hulu subscribers starting on January 16. Additionally, the movie will be released on Blu-ray on February 4 and is already available for pre-order on Amazon.

For those who may not know, the movie in question is directed by Jesse Eisenberg, the actor from The Social Network. Interestingly, the film won four Golden Globe Awards this year.

The film earned Kieran Culkin a Golden Globe in the category of Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture. Meanwhile, A Real Pain also won awards for Musical or Comedy Motion Picture, Screenplay of a Motion Picture, and Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy Film.

In the film, Jesse Eisenberg and the actor from Scott Pilgrim vs. the World play the roles of two cousins who live in New York and are Jewish. They travel to Poland to honor their late grandmother, who once lived there before the Holocaust.

When it comes to the characters portrayed by the two stars, Jesse Eisenberg plays the role of David, a buttoned-up neurotic who is on OCD medication. On the other hand, Kieran Culkin’s character, Benji, is a charming yet aimless individual with no real prospects in life, though his sharp wit and hilarious commentary make him stand out.

The two cousins explore a great deal on their journey. They visit a concentration camp, confront a moment involving a suicide attempt, and grapple with the weighty question of how their personal pain compares to the immense suffering endured by their ancestors during the harrowing days of the Holocaust.