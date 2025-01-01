'A True Gentleman’: Kristin Cavallari Recalls Her ‘Sweet’ Date With Morgan Wallen; Shares One Thing That Threw Her Off

Kristin Cavallari recalled her “sweet” date with Morgan Wallen. On December 30, during her appearance on the Dumb Blonde podcast hosted by Bunnie XO, wife of country singer Jelly Roll, the TV personality addressed her rumored romance with the country music star.

The Hills alum confirmed that she “definitely hung out” with Wallen and called him a good guy with a big heart. “The first date that we went on, he was a true gentleman. He’s like, ‘I’ll pick you up; I’ll pick the place,’” she recalled.

Cavallari recalled him meeting her three kids—sons Camden and Jaxon and daughter Saylor—who were “so excited” upon the introduction. "(Wallen) got us a private room with his bodyguard. He dropped me off. He kissed me in the rain. And it was the sweetest thing. We hung out thereafter," she added.

Although their brief romance was "sweet,” it had its highs and lows. She revealed that Wallen was the first man in her life who was not completely “enamored” with her. "It really threw me," she added.

The couple were rumored to be dating in 2023, and during her appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in September, she put the rumors to rest. He claimed that she was not dating Wallen at the time. However, when host Andy Cohen asked if she went on a date with him, Cavallari coyly responded, “I don’t know, I don’t know,” then pretended to zip her lips shut.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Cavallari admitted that she was “done dating in Nashville” and took the “guarantee” that she wouldn’t settle down with the country music star. "I would consider myself to be a monk at this point. You can throw anything at me, and I'm like, 'OK,'" she added.

Cavallari has also been romantically linked to country singer Chase Rice, comedian Jeff Dye, and Bachelor Nation alum Tyler Cameron since her 2020 split from ex-husband Jay Cutler. The exes continue to co-parent their three kids. "I've realized, what's going to drive someone the craziest? Not giving them a reaction," she said at the time.