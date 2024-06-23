A$AP Rocky's Don't Be Dumb Album: Release Date, Schedule & More To Know

The Harlem-born singer, rapper, and musician A$AP Rocky is coming up with his new album, and his fans can’t wait. This will be his fourth studio album and first project since his 2018 LP, Testing. As the singer is too excited for the album Don’t Be Dumb to release, he made an announcement, leaving everyone stunned.

At the Paris Fashion Week, during the debut of his AWGE runway collection American Sabotage, Rocky shared the details of his album and created quite a hype. On the runway, several pieces featured the title of the album ‘Don’t Be Dumb’, the decorations were also made with a reference to the name. The posters could be read as, “Don’t Be Dumb. You Know What To Do. Blame Rocky!”

Don’t Be Dumb: Release date and more

A$AP Rocky’s newest album, Don’t Be Dumb, will be released on August 30, 2024, on all streaming platforms. This time, the singer has collaborated with many artists, including Tyla, the Creator, and Pharrell Williams. As per HypeBeast, along with them, artists like The Alchemist, Mike Dean, Madlib, Swedish House Mafia, Clams Casino, and others will feature in different tracks.

This album has been with A$AP for a very long time. He had announced this project by revealing the album’s name before beginning his performance at 2 Chainz’s Amazon Music Live concert series in December 2022. He said, “Thursday night football. Amazon. First time back on stage. Album finished. Don't Be Dumb. Let’s go.”

Don’t Be Dumb: Everything to know so far

Rocky hasn’t disclosed the full tracklist yet but his latest released singles Sh*ttin’ Me, Riot (Rowdy Pipe’n), Same Problems?, and D.M.B might be a part of it. In an old interview with GQ, A$AP opened up about how he took inspiration from Metro Boomin for his new album, while hinting at Don’t Be Dumb. He said, “I’m gonna put it to you like this: This next album needs to be just called Flacko Boomin, you hear me?” So, it is expected that Metro Boomin might also feature as a collaborator on this project.

Now, through A$AP Rocky’s AWGE website, live.awge.com, Don’t Be Dumb is available for digital pre-save. People can also place pre-orders for the cassettes and CDs of the album along with the merch on the website. While the digital copy will cost around $5, the physical copies and the merch might vary the ranger from $12 to $100.

A$AP Rocky is marching to headline the Rolling Loud Thailand Fest after the release of his album. The event will be held at the Legend Siam Park in Pattaya from November 22 to 24. Rocky will perform on the first day, and the Purple singer is expected to present tracks from his then-newly-released album. Let us know if you are excited about it.

