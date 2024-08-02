Rapper A$AP Rocky Rings In Son Riot Rose’s 1st Birthday With Sweet Snaps On Instagram

Birthdays are such a special time to celebrate and show love to someone! A$AP Rocky and pop star Rihanna proudly celebrated their son, Riot Rose, turning one on August 1, and his dad gave him a sweet shout-out on social media.

Sharing a carousel of images and videos on Instagram, Rocky added a message for his baby boy in the caption: “HAPPY 1ST BIRTHDAY TO MY 2ND BORN SON RIOT ROSE MAYERS,” the father of two wrote.

The first snap showed the rapper on a couch, holding both Riot and his older son, RZA Athelston Mayers, who is currently 2, in his lap. RZA, whom he shares with Rihanna, sipped from a juice bottle while baby Riot sweetly sucked on his pacifier, both dressed in adorable sweatsuits.

Other photos in the celebratory carousel showed the father of two cuddling, sitting with, and video calling with Riot. Furthermore, Riot was born last year after the birth of his brother RZA in May 2022.

However, Riot became popular even before he was born. Rihanna dramatically announced her pregnancy during her Super Bowl halftime show performance in February 2023, after which her fans were beyond excited and showered her with blessings and good wishes.

The Umbrella singer, who has been in a relationship with Rocky since 2020, debuted her growing baby bump during the performance, delighting fans as she wore a red bodysuit on stage. The family of four then posed together for photos—honoring the first public images of Riot in September 2023.

Coming to the inspiration behind Rihanna's second child, a source told Entertainment Tonight about the meaning behind the middle name Rose. "Not everyone knows this, but Rocky loves flowers, he enjoys having fresh flowers in the house, decorating with them, and even had real flowers in his grill once," the source said, adding that roses are also Rihanna's favorite flowers.

Furthermore, before his birth, the singer was also present at the Met Gala in May 2023, where she donned a white Valentino gown with roses, while Rocky sported a red kilt reminiscent of one from his RIOT music video.

