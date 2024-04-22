The pop sensation stated that she believes the eagerly awaited new album would be worth the wait, even though she could not provide many details about it. She has been teasing it for years. New information about Rihanna’s much-anticipated album has surfaced. She claims the tracks she’s been working on are “so good.”

When is Riri’s album coming?

A red carpet interview with Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday coincided with introducing the new Fenty x Puma Creeper Phatty Earth Tone sneaker—the Grammy-winning artist, who hasn’t released a studio album since 2016’s Anti, teased fans.

Rihanna said, “I think I can already make hits out of the stuff I have, really.” She added that her boyfriend, the musician A$AP Rocky, also adores the songs. “Given how excellent it is, Rocky and I are having a lot of trouble deciding who will use what,” she stated. The Work singer said, “I wanna know, too,” when asked when the next album may be released. She admitted that she wasn’t entirely sure.

Fans who have been waiting impatiently for more Rihanna music will probably not be satisfied with the Fenty Beauty founder’s latest remarks. They also correspond with an earlier interview the singer did this month with Interview magazine, in which she said she is working on a new album and has “a lot of visual ideas.”

She remarked, “It is weird. My brain is operating backward. Normally, I start with the music, which opens up many visual opportunities for me. Now, I’m experiencing so many visuals. I don’t have the songs for them yet,” Rihanna continued. “However, that might be the secret this time. Perhaps the songs I need to write are coming to me through the visual ideas.”

Does Riri want her kids to be musicians?

The Lift Me Up singer revealed in an interview with ET who she turns to for fashion inspiration when dressing herself and A$AP. Riot, seven months, and RZA, 23 months, are Rocky and Rihanna’s two sons. The businesswoman remarked, “I always try to dress them like Rocky. I usually picture myself dressing as a girl, don’t I? As women, we often think, Oh, I’m going to dress her in these cute little things, but when we have sons, we often wonder what to do. At that point, I realised that I had the best trick of all: their dad.”

When ET asked whether she believes she and her partner A$AP Rocky’s two boys might become artists one day or feature on her upcoming record, she said, “Well, it’s up to them.” She has released a few singles in the intervening years, including the Oscar-nominated Lift Me Up from the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack. Still, her primary focus has been growing her design and beauty business.

James Fauntleroy discussed being back in the studio with Riri. “So I’ve known her for so long, and I think the biggest lesson I learned, whether I knew or not, was confirmed by her ascent from pop starlet to literal billionaire is the value of taste,” the musician stated. In February, A$AP Rocky also gave fans who approached him on the street an update on his partner’s new album. When asked where the CD was, fans recorded and posted his smile and responded, “She’s working on it.”

Rihanna’s Grammy-nominated album Anti, which included singles including Work, Love On the Brain, and Kiss It Better, was released more than eight years ago.

