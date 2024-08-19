Exploring Kendall Jenner’s Dating History: Everything We Know About The Supermodel’s Love Life

Kendall Jenner's dating history has been an often discussed topic. While it's said that celebrities are products of the masses—meaning their lives are the medium through which news outlets thrive and audiences engage—Kendall's personal life is often less publicized.

The Kardashian-Jenner sisters are a universe of their own with brand endorsements, investments, and their own reality show in place. They are never away from the spotlight and no matter whether you love them or hate them, you just cannot ignore them.

While the rest of the Kardashian clan are an open book with their lives and love the steamy gossip and drama, wishing to grab the front page of every magazine, model Kendall Jenner has relatively been low-key about her personal and dating life and lets her work do the talking.

In 2021, Farnaz Farjam, executive producer of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, explained Kendall Jenner's approach to her dating life. According to Farjam, Kendall had a personal rule of being with someone for at least a year before introducing them to the show, hence the makers kept her personal life out of the show.

Still, the supermodel has been linked to a few famous faces over the years, from rappers like Bad Bunny to musicians like Harry Styles. The list has a few names that we are about to explore next. Jenner is notorious for dating athletes not unlike her older sisters. and therefore her dating history seems to be quite well documented.

Here's a look at Kendall Jenner's dating history from 2013 to now. Scroll below and don't forget to grab a snack while you read as it's going to be long and fun!

1. Harry Styles ( 2013)

After separating from Taylor Swift in 2013, Harry Styles was spotted on his first date with Jenner in November. "They're just friends," a source told PEOPLE at the time, but by January 2014, things seemed a bit serious, and seemed to share a friendship and an on-and-off romantic relationship for several years. They were seen on another New Year’s trip to ring in 2016, this time in St. Barts on a private yacht.

There was a lot of flirting, physical gestures, and more than friend vibes between them for sure. The duo were spotted together on several occasions together.

In 2017, Styles released his debut album. Fans believed he was talking about Jenner in a Rolling Stone interview when he spoke about a past partner inspiring his music. “She’s a huge part of the album,” he said of the mystery muse.

While the two never confirmed much of it, they still seem to be on good terms. In 2022, Jenner was seen at one of his concerts, enjoying some of the music that may be about her sister Kylie Jenner, and friend Hailey Bieber.

2. Nick Jonas ( 2015)

The most popular face from the Jonas Brothers clan, Nick Jonas met Kendall through his brother Joe Jonas and Joe's then-girlfriend Gigi Hadid. Nick had recently split with his girlfriend Olivia Culpo, and the insider claimed his texting with Jenner “had a flirty chemistry from the start.”

While Jonas was single and looking to date, sources aren't very sure if there was any obvious attraction between the two. According to ELLE, Nick found the supermodel very hot.

However, nothing really progressed between the two. Jonas is now married to Indian actress and star Priyanka Chopra and they welcomed a baby girl via surrogacy sometime back.

3. Jordan Clarkson (2016)

Jenner and NBA baller Jordan Clarkson were first spotted together in March 2016. "They keep things low-key when they're in public, but in private they're very much together and affectionate," a source told PEOPLE in April 2016. "He's really into her."

Owning to how big of a brand name, both the stars were, it was obvious that there was a steamy chemistry between the two. The alleged couple as per PEOPLE, even celebrated Jenner's 221st birthday and attended rapper Drake's American Music Awards afterparty,

However, things seemed to have naturally ended shortly after a while.

4. A$AP Rocky ( 2016-2017)

Rapper A$AP Rocky and Jenner have been friends for a long time and the two never confirmed if they were ever more than friends. but that didn't stop fans from speculating. They were first noticed together in Paris in June 2016, walking to one of Jenner's favorite restaurants, L'Avenue. A few months later, in October, they were spotted arriving together at a hotel in Los Angeles.

In March 2017, a friend of theirs told PEOPLE that they were spending a lot of time together and the model was open to see where their dynamics take their bond to. The following month, she supported A$AP at his Coachella performance, and onlookers said they were "all over each other" at an afterparty.

However, soon the two stopped getting noticed together and now, Rocky is with pop icon Rihanna with whom he shares two sons.

5. Blake Griffin ( 2017-2018)

A few months after her Met Gala night with the rapper, Jenner was seen with another NBA player Blake Griffin, the two reportedly went out all summer for dates back in 2017. a source told PEOPLE. "It's nothing serious. She has been in L.A. a lot lately and is having fun. That's all that matters to her."

By the fall of 2017, she and Griffin joined sister Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott at Halloween Horror Nights and supported him at a Clippers game. They were reportedly happy together, as per PEOPLE.

In March 2018, she refused to admit she was in a relationship with Griffin, later another source added that the player had to travel overseas for his game and the distance caused the split.

6. Ben Simmons ( 2018-2019)

Jenner and basketball player Ben Simmons were first linked in May 2018. Though the duo was on and off at first and took a while to become exclusive, Jenner confirmed the relationship on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in February 2019.

"So obviously you're dating this guy who's on the 76ers. How long have you been dating him?" DeGeneres asked. Jenner couldn't contain her smile, and said, "For a bit now." she sheepishly said.

Jenner even hinted at the possibility of marriage in an interview with Vogue Australia in May 2019, but then eventually they went on a break and a source close to the pair told PEOPLE. "The relationship ran its course.

The two still seem to keep it cool and are on good terms even today.

7. Devin Booker( 2020-2022)

Kendall Jenner and Phoenix Suns player Devin Booker first sparked romance rumors in April 2020 when they were spotted on a road trip together to Arizona. “Kendall seems very happy,” an insider told PEOPLE at that time.

On Valentine's Day, Jenner posted about him on her Instagram and the couple even hit the one-year milestone and celebrated with a series of PDA-filled Instagram posts.

However, the much-in-love pair broke up after September 2022. The reason for their split was their busy schedules and career plans.

A source later told PEOPLE "They have a lot of love and respect for each other and wish only the best."

8. Bad Bunny

Jenner and Bad Bunny were in a relationship and dated for less than a year before they reportedly split in December 2023. The news of their breakup grabbed headlines after they reportedly spent Thanksgiving apart. Jenner also went on a girls’ trip to Aspen, Colo, in mid-December without him.

The couple is even said to have stayed at the same hotel and were sitting at the same table during the after-party, where they were laughing and flirting. While previous insider sources revealed that their relationship was never serious and therefore they hit a rough patch and called it off, they again reconciled last year in 2023 and claimed according to PEOPLE that they missed each other.

The couple spent the summer together before going public in September and even starring in a Gucci luggage ad. While it is unclear at the time of writing if the two are together, most tabloids say that the two are still with one another.

Before dating Kendall Jenner, Bad Bunny was in a long relationship with Gabriela Berlinger, from 2017 to 2022 and then his longest-reported relationship was with Carliz De la Cruz. The two dated for five years before parting ways in April 2017.

