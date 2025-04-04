Box Office: A Minecraft Movie gets the widest release for a video-game title in US; here's how much the film is set to earn in its opening weekend

A Minecraft Movie is set to make a strong debut at the domestic box office with the widest release ever for a video game adaptation. The fantasy adventure film, based on Mojang Studio’s globally popular game, will open in 4,263 theaters across the U.S., surpassing Pokémon Detective Pikachu's 4,248-theater launch.

This makes A Minecraft Movie the largest opening of the year so far, outpacing Disney’s Snow White (4,200 screens) and Captain America: Brave New World (4,105 locations). Notably, both Disney tentpoles have underperformed, pushing exhibitors to go all out for A Minecraft Movie.

For those unversed, Snow White, made on a USD 250 million budget (excluding marketing costs), failed to cross the USD 50 million mark in its opening weekend, making it a complete disappointment. Captain America 4 similarly struggled to generate excitement and has yet to cross the USD 500 million mark globally.

Despite stars like Rachel Zegler, Gal Gadot, and Anthony Mackie headlining these entries, Hollywood has faced a slump this year.

With robust pre-sales and growing anticipation, A Minecraft Movie is projected to earn between USD 65 million and USD 75 million in its opening weekend, with overseas markets expected to contribute a similar figure.

Directed by Jared Hess and featuring an ensemble cast including Jason Momoa, Jack Black, Emma Myers, Danielle Brooks, and Sebastian Hansen, A Minecraft Movie follows four misfits who are transported into a cubic world where creativity is the only way to survive. With the help of an expert crafter named Steve, the group embarks on a quest to master their surroundings and find a way home.

A Minecraft Movie had been in development for over a decade, with multiple directors and writers attached before Hess took charge in 2022. Originally announced in 2014 by Mojang, the project was developed under Warner Bros. and Legendary Entertainment, with filming taking place in New Zealand in the first half of 2024.

Following its London premiere on March 30, A Minecraft Movie garnered mixed reviews, but as mentioned earlier, its pre-sales have been robust, suggesting audiences remain unaffected by what critics have to say.

If A Minecraft Movie registers a strong opening weekend, it could cement itself as the first blockbuster of 2025. It would also be a much-needed win for Warner Bros., which has delivered duds like Mickey 17 and The Alto Knights as recently as last month.

A Minecraft Movie releases on April 4.

