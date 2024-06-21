World Music Day 2024: 10 Rising Pop Stars To Watch Out For This Year

The Fête de la Musique, or World Music Day, celebrates the true essence of the tunes and songs that keep us grooving all year. No matter which genre you listen to, music can be enjoyed at any time for free and even played outside in public.

Currently, the world of pop music is getting all the attention across the globe. After Sabrina Carpenter, Tyla, and Teddy Swims made their mark as a sensational artist with their songs and albums last year, music lovers are waiting to know more about upcoming and rising pop stars of this year. So, without any further ado, let’s look at the top ten pop stars making a lot of noise.

1. Adil C

Adil C, a Canadian pop singer, is an established musician who has announced his debut album ‘Aura’ for 2024. Even though he introduced his single last year and continued with a series of works making impressions on his audience, this is the first time his album will be released. The album will see major collaborations with Sage Sam, Lil Blurry, Elle Vee, and others.

2. Nikki Taylor Vibe

Nikki Taylor Vibe became the breakout artist of 2020 for the song Siren. However, in 2024, she continues to dedicate herself to creating more music, and with her new release, Emma Blunt, she surely will attract the audience’s attention to her as the rising pop star.

3. Chappell Roan

Chappell Roan might not be a name known to many, but she surely knows how to get attention with the power of her music. With her debut album, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess, Roan made it to the Billboard and Rolling Stone’s list. One of the tracks from the album, Red Wine Supernova, became the best song of the year, according to Business Insider. She is now also opening Olivia Rodrigo’s shows, and with this, Roan is becoming the rising pop star of this year.

4. Tate McRae

Tate McRae is making it big in her career with iconic hit songs like Exes and Greedy. She rose to fame in 2016 after winning the third place in So You Think You Can Dance? Season 13. Later, her pop genre expanded, and by co-writing one of the songs of Billie Eilish’s debut album, All The Things I Never Said, she made a mark of her own. McRae released her song You Broke Me First and acquired a place on the Billboard. But after putting Greedy out in 2023, she tasted real success. Tate McRae is now a true rising pop star.

5. Towa Bird

Towa Bird has a massive fan following on TikTok and YouTube. However, even though she hasn’t made it that big in her career yet, she has some rockstar potential. With her already-released single Drain Me and yet-to-be-released B.I.L.L.S are proving it just fine. She is also expected to release her debut album, American Hero, this year. It is safe to say that 2024 will see Towa rise.

6. The Last Dinner Party

One of the most talked about UK bands is The Last Dinner Party. In 2023, they released their debut single, Nothing Matters, and after three more songs, they created a massive buzz among the audience. So much so that The Last Dinner Party won the coveted BRITs Rising Star award. Their music is making it huge everywhere.

7. Savanna Leigh

Savanna Leigh knows how to make her audience groove to her tunes. The rising pop singer and song-writer has been telling stories through her music, that make the listeners relate. As per reports, she was set to release six new tracks before 2024 and so far her music has navigated different emotions.

8. Tyla

Tyla’s Water is probably one of the superhits of 2023. She is the first South African pop soloist to get a nomination at the Grammys and produce some super sick African beats in her songs. In March 2024, she released her debut album which brought her to the frame of success. She is now a known name to all.

9. Thea Dora

Thea Dora is a Danish singer and pop artist who is on her way to making it big in the pop genre of music. She brings in catchy beats with a blend of melodies, making it a perfect pick for the parties. Thea Dora debuts with her song Collected and is ready to take over the pop music charts

10. Dylan Marlowe

Dylan Marlowe is going to be quite a busy pop artist this year with his solo tour along with the opening dates of Brantley Gilbert. The Georgia-born singer is making his way into millions of people’s hearts with his music. There’s a reason why he is titled a promising new artist by Country Music Television’s Listen Up campaign.

So, these are the top ten rising pop stars of 2024. However, the list might be a little longer than this as the pop music genre is expanding like no other. Celebrate this World Music Day by listening to their hit tracks.

