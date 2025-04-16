Aaron Goodwin’s Estranged Wife Victoria Could Face 10 Years in Prison for Attempted Murder; Full Details Here

Victoria Goodwin, wife of Aaron Goodwin, entered a guilty plea on Wednesday to one count of felony. Victoria, who allegedly conspired to have her husband murdered, could face up to 10 years of prison.

According to Us Weekly, the plea agreement, submitted on April 15, specifies a possible prison term of 2 to 10 years with parole eligibility. There has been no sentencing agreement and no recommendation from prosecutors, and the decision will rest with the presiding judge.

Goodwin is set to enter her formal plea at an April 21 arraignment hearing. The murder-for-hire conspiracy case began on March 6, when the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police arrested Victoria. She was accused of having conversed with Grant Amato, who is an inmate in a Florida prison, and having made elaborate plans to kill her husband.

As per court papers, she sent Amato Aaron Goodwin's personal information, such as filming location and schedule, and negotiated a monetary deal amounting to $11,515, with a payment of $2,500 upfront. Text messages that the investigators reviewed allegedly indicated that Victoria had spoken of wanting to terminate the marriage by murder instead of divorce.

She reportedly texted Amato, "Am I a bad person? Because I chose to end his existence. Not divorce."

The Godwins were married for almost three years. After the alleged plot was discovered, Aaron sought a divorce, asking for the division of property. He then sued Victoria civilly in March, claiming punitive damages of over $10,000. The divorce filing read, "The views, tastes, likes and dislikes of husband and wife have become incompatible to the extent that it has become impossible for them to live together … in marital harmony. There is no possibility of reconciliation."

Victoria Godwin appeared in court on March 11 for the first time, wearing the prison jumpsuit and with restraints.

