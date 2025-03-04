Armie Hammer Stirs More Drama After Cannibalism Controversy, Says He Tried Hooking Up With A Man Because 'Women Are...'

Call Me By Your Name star Armie Hammer, who had been shunned by Hollywood after his cannibalism scandal, recently made some controversial comments about hooking up with a gay man.

Hammer recently spoke about a failed attempt to experiment with his sexuality. In the latest episode of his Armie HammerTime podcast, he opened up about the one time he attempted to make out with a man but soon realized it wasn’t for him.

He said, “It was hilarious. Because I was like, you know what? Women are the worst.”

Hammer explained that he was driven by frustration with dating women. He noticed that gay men had a relatively easier time with one-night stands and decided to test the waters. He thought, “Gay dudes seem to have it so easy. Like, so easy.”

His experiment led him to a handsome French man, and they started making out. However, Hammer soon felt uneasy and called it quits.

"I remember I started making out with him, and I just remember thinking, 'God, beards. I get why women like it when you shave. This thing is f---ing rough,'" Hammer said.

Even though he went through the motions, he had to admit that he did not feel any physical response and eventually ended the encounter. Recalling the moment, Hammer added, “He's so big. Like, he's almost my height. This is so strange. And it did, physically, for me, absolutely nothing. Not even a twitch… And then I remember, like, we were making out, and it was kinda getting hotter and heavier.”

"But I was, like, going through the motions… He reached for my d---, and I was like, 'You're not gonna touch my flaccid p---s,’" he concluded.

Although Hammer’s career previously thrived with appearances in several award-winning movies, his Hollywood stint drastically changed when serious accusations arose in 2021. Several women accused him of sexual abuse, including allegations of creepy messages about cannibalism. Consequently, Hammer was dropped by his agency and removed from future projects.

Armie Hammer has since remained out of the public eye for the most part, but he is set to return to acting with the upcoming Western film Frontier Crucible.