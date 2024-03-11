Academy Awards 2024: Christopher Nolan Meets School Friend At Oscars Press Room, Says 'Not What I Was Expecting To Talk About'

During the 2024 Academy Awards, director Christopher Nolan met a reporter who claimed to have attended school with him. The reporter, Alison Boshoff, congratulated Nolan but revealed they never talked. Nolan responded that it wasn't what he expected to talk about at Oscars Night.

Christopher Nolan met a school friend at the Oscars press room

Christopher Nolan was greeted by reporter Alison Boshoff from the Daily Mail after the awards ceremony where she claimed that both she and Nolan went to the same school. "Hi Chris, congratulations. It's Alison Boshoff from the Daily Mail here. We went to school together," the reporter told Nolan.

Nolan, who was surprised upon learning that, asked the reporter not to share any stories from school. As the reporter reminded him of their school and a particular teacher, the director said that it wasn't something he expected to talk about that night.

"Wow! That's not what I was expecting to talk about in his moment," the director said. When asked how he was going to celebrate his win, the Oscar-winning director revealed that he planned to attend the Governor's Ball before meeting his children.

The Daily Mail reporter then mentioned a "Mr. Turnbull," who might have been a teacher from Nolan's school. Nolan seemed to pick up who she was talking about and referred to the teacher as "Trotsky Turnbull" with a mustache, which Boshoff confirmed. The Oscar-winning director expressed his surprise at the conversation before Alison asked him his plans for the night.Nolan told her that he planned to "hit the Governor's Ball up" and meet his children to have "a little celebration with the family."

Christopher Nolan took home his first Oscar

Christopher Nolan won his first Oscar for Best Director at the 2024 Academy Awards for his film Oppenheimer, which portrays the life of atomic bomb creator Robert J. Oppenheimer, starring Cillian Murphy.

Nolan was nominated for six Academy Awards before his first directorial win at the 2024 Oscars. Oppenheimer also won an Oscar in the Best Film category. The lead actor of the film, Cillian Murphy won the Oscar for Best Actor in a Leading Role while Robert Downey Jr. won his first Oscar in the Best Actor in a Supporting Role category. He played the role of Lewis Strauss in Oppenheimer.

Nolan expressed gratitude to his wife, Emma Thomas, for producing the film and Murphy for his role in it during his Oscar acceptance speech, expressing his appreciation for everyone who supported him and believed in him throughout his career.

Nolan added that films were a little "over a 100 years old" and that while he doesn't know where the journey will take him, he was happy that he was a "meaningful part of it."

“To the Academy, just to say movies are just a little bit over 100 years old, I mean imagine being there 100 years into painting or theatre. We don’t know where this incredible journey is going from here. But to know that you think that I’m a meaningful part of it means the world to me. Thank you very much,” Nolan further added.

Oppenheimer won seven Oscars in the 2024 ceremony. These included Best Original Score, Best Editing, Best Cinematography, Best Director, Best Film, Best Actor in a Leading Role, and Best Actor in a Supporting Role.

