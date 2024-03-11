Academy Awards 2024: Christopher Nolan Gets His First Ever Oscar, Bags Best Director For Oppenheimer

The Best Director Oscar Award goes to Christopher Nolan for Oppenheimer.

During the 96th Academy Awards held at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, Nolan secured the award, triumphing over formidable competitors such as Justine Treit (Anatomy of a Fall), Martin Scorsese (Killers of the Flower Moon), Yorgos Lanthimos (Poor Things), and Jonathon Glazer (Zone of Interest).

Nolan's Oscars Speech - Thanks Oppenheimer Team, Producer Emma Thomas

In his acceptance speech tonight, the auteur filmmaker first and foremost gave a shout-out to the cast of Oppenheimer.

“I have so many people to thank. The most incredible cast, Matt Damon, Robert [Downey Jr], Emily [Blunt], Florence [Pugh], so many others, all at the top of their game led by the incredible Cillian Murphy,” he said.

“I can't say enough about the incredible crew that we got together on this film.”

Continuing, the visionary British filmmaker, renowned for crafting cinematic epics, expressed gratitude to "the incredible Emma Thomas, producer of all our films and our children. I love you."

Before tonight's win, Nolan had received five previous nominations, including nods for Memento (Screenwriting), Inception (Best Picture and Screenwriting), and Dunkirk (Best Picture and Directing).

Oppenheimer throughout the Awards season

Nolan’s 3-hour-long epic drama about the father of the atomic bomb remains one of the most acclaimed films of 2023. Apart from being on the receiving end of consistent critical acclaim, the film also reinvigorated the box office as one-half of last summer’s Barbeinheimer phenomenon.

Additionally, it went on to sweep numerous awards at the BAFTA and the Golden Globes, and won the top film awards at at least nine different guild or professional association awards shows, leading up to the domination of Oscar awards that took place on Sunday, March 10.