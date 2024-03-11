Academy Awards 2024: Ludwig Göransson Wins The Oscar For Best Original Score For Oppenheimer

At the 2024 Oscars held at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, California on March 10, Oscar voters continued to recognize composers from outside America by naming Swedish composer Ludwig Göransson the winner in the Best Original Score category.

The 39-year-old won the accolade for Oppenheimer, the Christopher Nolan film that won six other awards at the 96th edition of the Academy Awards.

He thanked the creators of Oppenheimer — The film that won him his second Oscar

In his acceptance speech, Göransson, who spent nine months crafting music for the 3-hour-long biographical drama, thanked Christopher Nolan and Emma Thomas, the director and producer of Oppenheimer, “for inviting me in this incredible world.”

“Christopher Nolan, it was your idea to use a violin in the score, and it allowed me to work and collaborate with my wonderful wife and acclaimed violinist Serena Göransson,” he added.

Continuing to acknowledge his better half for their joint effort on Oppenheimer, the composer persisted amid loud cheers, “We were recording at night and we were rushing home to put our kids, Apollo and Romeo, down to bed, and the result of that was amazing and it set a really nice tone for the film.”

To conclude, Görannson thanked his parents for “giving me guitars and drum machines instead of video games.”

Ludwig Göransson’s other acclaims

His Oppenheimer score, which previously picked up Grammy, Golden Globe, BAFTA, Critics Choice, and Society of Composer and Lyricist awards, won today by besting musical scores of American Fiction (Laura Karpan), Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (John Williams) Killers of the Flower Moon (the late Robbie Robertson), and Poor things (Jerskin Fendrix) in the Original Score category.

Göransson had previously earned Oscar acclaim for his score for Black Panther.

Furthermore, he holds two Emmys and four Grammys for his musical involvement in various projects over the years.