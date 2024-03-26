Cillian Murphy To Star In Blood Runs Coal Movie Adaptation? Here’s What Report Claims

What can we say about this actor who has taken the Hollywood industry by storm with his last release? The actor grabbed multiple awards for his classic role in the film Oppenheimer, including Best Actor at the Oscars in 2024. This star, who is known for his seriousness, charm, and sharp features, is once again reportedly mining the non-fiction space for his work. If you already have a name in mind, you might be right! It is none other than Cillian Murphy, who is set to both star in and produce Blood Runs Coal, the movie adaptation of the non-fiction book acquired by Universal. Let's take a minute and explore more details about this upcoming project.

What is the movie Blood Runs Coal about?

The film is based on Mark A. Bradley's 2020 book Blood Runs Coal: The Yablonski Murders and the Battle for the United Mine Workers of America. It chronicles the 1969 murder of mining union organizer Joseph Jock Yablonski, who was killed alongside his wife and daughter after campaigning against a corrupt union leader. The ensuing investigation exposed corruption within the coal industry. John Davis and Jordan Davis will produce for Davis Entertainment, while Cillian Murphy and Alan Moloney will produce for Big Things Films. Bradley will serve as executive producer.

More details about Cillian Murphy's upcoming projects

Following the love and recognition received for his role as J. Robert Oppenheimer in Oppenheimer, Cillian Murphy is keeping busy with several projects. He's set to work on a sequel trilogy to 28 Days Later, the film that catapulted his career, and is also involved in a Peaky Blinders movie following his tenure on the TV series. Jez Butterworth and John-Henry Butterworth will adapt the script for Blood Runs Coal, with credits including Edge of Tomorrow, Spectre, Ford V Ferrari, Get On Up, and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. The Butterworths are represented by CAA and Alan Wertheimer at Jackoway Austen. We cannot wait to witness the Oscar-winning actor create magic in cinemas with his upcoming line-up of films.

