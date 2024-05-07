From TikTok Star To Met Gala Headturner: How Tyla Finds Her Way In Hollywood

Tyla, the 22-year-old winner of the Best Music Performance Award at Grammy 2024, became a sensation after her song went viral last year. The singer released her first album with 14 songs and now has made her way to the biggest fashion event of the year Met Gala 2024.

Tyla’s journey to fame

Tyla’s song, Water went viral in 2023 and served as an amazing introduction to a sound taking the world by storm: Amapiano. The singer didn’t get fame at all once even though her music journey got delayed a bit due to the global pandemic and budget restrictions, her efforts paid when off when all the record labels got to see her work. Tyla then collaborated with artists from TikTok to make a name for herself, she seems like a combination of talent, and hustle and had advantages being a GenZ that made it possible for her to be an amapiano queen.

Even though Water might have introduced Tyla to the world, the singer has made her way to several places that a person only dreams of. The singer has gone from having 8.2 million fans on TikTok to winning a Grammy and now is the African pop star she always dreamed of being. She is steadily making a place for herself in Hollywood as she arrives at the Met Gala with a Balmain Outfit. Tyla wore a perfect and lovely which was form-fitting and unique in its own way.

Tyla’s Met Gala 2024 appearance

Tyla may be young, but her voice has had everyone amazed. Well, so did her presence at one of the biggest nights in Hollywood, as well as the fashion and music industry. Walking in a stunning Balmain dress, the Water singer made sure to have a dress designed that would fit the theme of Met Gala 2024. After arriving at the green carpet, she stated that her dress was inspired by ‘the sands of time.’ Nevertheless, the outfit made it difficult for her to walk properly or climb the steps of Met. A green carpet footage of the singer, taken by PEOPLE, shows her being lifted up the staircase of The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

The theme for this year’s Met Gala is Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion, while The Garden of Time was the dress code that was inspired by a 1962 short story by J.G. Ballard. Tyla wore a form-fitting Balmain outfit with an hourglass clutch. While speaking to La La Anthony, she said that her creative team wanted to do something out of the box this year. The dress was entirely made out of, symbolizing the passing of time.