Anupamaa is one of the most popular fictional shows to date, garnering appreciation for its outstanding storyline and exceptional performances. The serial first premiered on July 13th, 2020, and since then, it has been breaking TRP records.

Rajan Shahi's daily soap features many big names, including Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Gaurav Khanna, and others. In addition to its success, the show has also generated buzz due to its controversies, which have left the audience stunned. Here are some of the most shocking controversies involving the Anupamaa cast.

Here are the top 5 controversies of Anupamaa

Cold war between Gaurav Khanna and Rupali Ganguly

Speaking of the controversies in the show, let's start with the most recent one, where the lead actors, Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna, were rumored to be in a cold war with each other. When the producer of the show, Rajan Shahi, was asked to shed light on the matter, he straightforwardly stated that he never interferes in any actor's personal life unless it affects the show.

Moreover, he expressed, "Actors ka na, aaj dosti hogi, aaj hasi-mazaak hogi, phir jhagda ho gaya, kal pata chale ki next day hi they're all friendly together. Toh agar producer ghus gaya, it becomes together (The actors are friends today. They'll laugh together, and tomorrow they'll fight, and the very next day they will be friends again. And if the producer gets involved, it will take a drastic turn)."

Moreover, he expressed, "Actors ka na, aaj dosti hogi, aaj hasi-mazaak hogi, phir jhagda ho gaya, kal pata chale ki next day hi they're all friendly together. Toh agar producer ghus gaya, it becomes together (The actors are friends today. They'll laugh together, and tomorrow they'll fight, and the very next day they will be friends again. And if the producer gets involved, it will take a drastic turn)."

Paras Kalnawat didn't get any support from Rupali Ganguly

Last year, the controversial exit of Paras Kalnawat, who played the role of Samar, left his fans disheartened. After his departure from the show, he stated that he didn't receive any support from the main lead, Rupali, as everyone texted him inquiring about his exit, but she didn't.

Shedding further light on the matter in an exclusive interview with a prestigious publication, the Kundali Bhagya actor revealed that the makers had threatened to sue him if he left the show.

Elaborating on this, he said that he had somewhat isolated himself on the sets of the show, as he used to write shayaris between shots. However, when the production house approached him for an explanation of his sudden exit from the show, he showed them the proof of his discomfort on the sets. Looking at the proof, the makers forced him to delete all of it. He described his experience on Anupamaa as very dark and shady, adding, "Whatever happened here with me hasn't happened ever with me anywhere."

During an Instagram Q&A session, the actor claimed that if given a chance, 80% of the cast would leave the show. He further added, "Risk lene ki aur sahi ke liye ladne ki taaqat har kisi mein nahi hoti (Not everyone has the strength and courage to fight for what's right and take risks)."

Anupamaa’s storyline

Although the storyline of the show is appreciated by many, there are a few who strongly believe that Rajan Shahi's show Anupamaa poses a threat to Indian culture. This is because Anupamaa and Anuj have been performing rituals alongside other partners despite being married.

In a tweet, a fan criticized the show, calling it a threat to the country's culture. Many fans expressed their outrage against the show, as they believed it was supposed to be a woman empowerment show, but the portrayal of Anupamaa's character has been "disgusting."

Disputes between Rupali and Sudhanshu

Although the lead actress of the show, Rupali Ganguly, receives appreciation for her kind and friendly nature on the sets, her relationship with co-star Sudhanshu Pandey has grabbed the attention of netizens. Unlike other actors in the show, Sudhanshu, who plays the role of Vanraj, never tags Rupali in his stories and posts. Addressing this, he once stated, "I think I should tag someone relevant to the pictures."

Recently, everyone wished the Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actress on her birthday, but nothing came from Pandey's end. This was slightly disheartening, as netizens could sense the cold war between them.

Anagha Bhosale quits acting

According to a news portal, Anagha Bhosale, who played the role of Nandini, was not comfortable with the on-set politics. Later, Anagha shared a post confirming that she had quit the show and adopted the path of spirituality.

In the post, she wrote, "I know you all have been kind and have shown concern after the show, and thank you for that. I am really grateful. If some of you don't know yet, I am officially quitting the film and television industry. This is it, and I really do hope you all will definitely respect and support my decision. I did take this decision due to my religious beliefs and spiritual path. I know you should keep doing your karmas, but not where your Krishna consciousness or spiritual growth is getting tampered with or weakened."

Anupamaa is not only making headlines due to its trending dialogues but also for its juicy controversies.

