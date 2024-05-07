Kim Kardashian And Ex Odell Beckham Jr. Cross Paths At Met Gala 2024 Post Breakup; Did They Arrive Together?

Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. have reportedly broken up after first sparking romance rumors in September 2023. The duo was then seen at the Super Bowl and an Oscars after-party this year. As far as the Met Gala is concerned, the duo didn’t show up together but were seen separately at the biggest fashion event in the Hollywood industry.

Kim K and Odell Beckham Jr. at Met Gala

Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. made an appearance at the biggest fashion event but the couple didn’t arrive together since their rumored romance has been over. Fans saw Kim Kardashian and Lana Del arriving at the event together, they didn’t just cross paths but also posed together. The reality star show and the singer were accompanied by designer Sean McGirr and joined La La Anthony on the carpet.

As for the wide receiver for the Miami Dolphins, he showed up at the 2024 Met Gala with his fashionable outfit. Odell Beckham Jr. wore a black suit decked with white embellishments, enhanced with floral embroidery and a diamond brooch. Beckham's appearance followed his breakup with Kim Kardashian who was also very much a part of the event.

Lana Del Rey and Kim Kardashian spotted taking a photo together at the #MetGala. pic.twitter.com/R5bd2rCokF Advertisement May 7, 2024

Kim K and Odell Beckham Broke Up? Deets!

A little birdie told the PEOPLE that Kim K and Odell’s relationship is over and just fizzled out. It seems like they didn’t have a lot of love in the air but just friendship. The SKIMS founder is no longer involved with football wide receiver who shares a 2-year-old son, Zydn Beckham with ex Lauren Wood. According to sources, Kim and Odell are still friends and have many mutual friends and North’s mommy is single at the moment but open to finding love again if she meets the right person.

The athlete and Kardashians star got closer when she attended his 31st birthday party in November where wore a sleeveless black leather dress for the New York bash along with Emily Ratajkowski, Michael Rubin, Winnow Harlow, Emma Chamberlain, Luka Sabbat, PJ Tucker, Ashley Graham, and Lala Anthony. Then they both were spotted at the Super Bowl when people spotted them together in the lobby of Las Vegas’ Wynn Hotel one day before the big game. The same month, another source told PEOPLE the pair weren’t rushing to make things official, noting they were “still hanging out, but it’s pretty casual.”

