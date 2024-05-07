It's a common trend in Hollywood for actors to transition into directing, and some have managed to create remarkable and influential films in the process. While names like Robert Redford, Ron Howard, and Clint Eastwood are widely recognized for their directorial achievements, there are also lesser-known actor-directors who have left their mark on the industry. Here, we look at some of the industry's lesser-known actor-directors, as well as some who have built a successful career out of becoming a director.

1. Bradley Cooper

Bradley Cooper didn't just stumble into the director's chair for "A Star Is Born" in 2018; it was a natural development for the versatile actor, who has three Oscar nominations. Cooper, known for his dedication to his profession and ability to immerse himself in the characters he plays, applied the same enthusiasm to his job as co-writer, producer, lead actor, and director of the critically acclaimed picture.

Cooper soaked up every piece of filmmaking information he could while working with mentors such as David O. Russell and Clint Eastwood on previous projects, resulting in a blockbuster hit directorial debut. It's no surprise that he seamlessly shifted from in front of to behind the camera, producing a film that captured both reviewers and audiences alike.

2. Regina King

Regina King isn't only dominating the red carpet; she's also making waves behind the camera. While you may know her from her award-winning performances in If Beale Street Could Talk, King's abilities go far beyond acting. She's been stretching her directorial muscles on popular TV dramas such as This Is Us, Scandal, Shameless, and The Good Doctor.

But that's not all: King has also directed episodes of Insecure and the feature One Night in Miami. With her outstanding resume in front and behind the camera, it's evident that King is the best when it comes to talent.

3. Jonah Hill

Jonah Hill has never been one to follow the rules. From his meteoric climb from teen comedy star in "Superbad" to Oscar nominee in Moneyball, Hill has consistently defied expectations. In 2018, he stunned viewers once more with his directorial debut, Mid90s, a raw and intensely emotional coming-of-age tale set in the world of skateboarding. But for Hill, directing was always a dream. He once admitted that he merely took acting classes to learn how to direct actors, unwittingly launching a 15-year film school career.

Along the process, he learnt from some of the industry's best, including Martin Scorsese and the Coen Brothers. With Mid90s under his belt and his sophomore directorial effort, Stutz, on the horizon, Hill's enthusiasm for narrative is undeniable.

4. Karen Gillan

Karen Gillan, best known for her appearances in blockbuster blockbusters such as Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Guardians of the Galaxy, and Avengers, isn't one to rest on her achievements. Despite her demanding schedule in front of the camera, the "Doctor Who" star had time to explore her passion for filmmaking.

Gillan's feature film directorial debut, The Party's Just Beginning, digs into the sad truth of high suicide rates among young males in her native Scotland. Gillan did more than merely direct the picture; she also created the screenplay and starred in it, making it a very personal production.

5. John Krasinski

In 2018, John Krasinski, widely known for his performance as Jim Halpert in The Office, took an unexpected turn as director of the mainly silent monster film A Quiet Place. On the surface, the proposal may not have appeared to be a recipe for commercial success.

However, Krasinski's expert direction, combined with a carefully constructed atmosphere of tension, impressive visual and technical elements, and a compelling emotional core brought to life by an outstanding ensemble cast, elevated A Quiet Place to one of the year's most unexpected blockbusters.

6. Paul Dano

Paul Dano noted for his diverse parts in indie films, made his directorial debut with Wildlife in 2018. Dano has played a diverse range of characters over his extended career, from evil preachers to legendary musicians such as Brian Wilson. With previous experience working with renowned directors such as Paul Thomas Anderson and Spike Jonze, it was only a matter of time until Dano tried his hand at directing.

Wildlife was co-written by his wife Zoe Kazan and stars Jake Gyllenhaal and Carey Mulligan. The film received three Independent Spirit Award nominations, highlighting Dano's ability in front and behind the camera.

7. Greta Gerwig

Greta Gerwig left an unforgettable impression with her directorial debut, Lady Bird, in 2017, following notable performances in films such as Frances Ha and 20th Century Women. Gerwig's coming-of-age masterpiece wowed audiences and critics alike, earning her a Golden Globe and multiple Oscar nominations.

Her superb narrative and fine attention to detail were further shown in her adaptation of Little Women in 2019, which reunited her with Lady Bird stars Saoirse Ronan and Timothée Chalamet. Gerwig's ability to capture the essence of complicated characters and narratives has cemented her reputation as a strong filmmaker, with Lady Bird and Little Women demonstrating her exceptional talent and craftsmanship.

8. Jordan Peele

Jordan Peele's directorial debut, "Get Out," in 2017, was a seismic transition from comedy to horror. The film was praised as a superb blend of social critique and suspense, earning Peele an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay and cementing his reputation as a visionary director. His follow-up, "Us," continues to captivate audiences with its terrifying story and thought-provoking ideas. Peele's 2022 film "Nope" delves into the world of neo-Western sci-fi horror, cementing his reputation as a genre-defying director with an eye for unnerving storytelling. Peele's ability to elicit both dread and introspection has made him a standout figure in contemporary cinema, earning him global recognition and solidifying his status as one of his generation's most innovative directors.

9. Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie, well-known for her acting abilities, has also made an impact as a filmmaker with films such as Unbroken (2014), By the Sea (2015), and First They Killed My Father (2017).

While she is well-known for her cinematic talents, her directorial work reveals another side of her artistic vision. Jolie's directing choices frequently revolve around topics that resonate with her humanitarian principles, demonstrating her commitment to addressing significant and often challenging issues through the medium of film. Her unique perspective and excellent eye for storytelling have solidified her status as a formidable director in Hollywood.

10. Ben Stiller

Ben Stiller, well renowned for his comedic abilities, has also made his mark as a director with films such as Reality Bites (1994), Tropic Thunder (2008), and Escape at Dannemora. (2018). While many people do not instantly equate Stiller with directing, he has quietly created a diversified resume behind the camera.

From oddball comedies like The Cable Guy to mainstream smashes like Zoolander, and even stepping into more tragic territory with The Secret Life of Walter Mitty, Stiller's filmmaking portfolio is as diverse as his acting career. Despite his comedic background, Stiller proves to be a versatile director with a talent for storytelling across genres.

