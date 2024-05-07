Why Did Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker Skip Met Gala 2024? Here's What Report Says

The 2024 Met Gala kicked off at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 6, Monday. The Kardashians are best known for their extravagant fashion choices on the red carpet, and it was anticipated that all members of the K-Clan would bring their fashion game to the Met Gala red carpet. But Kourtney Kardashian and her husband Travis Barker, who debuted at the Gala in 2022, decided to skip their second chance at the lavish event for a heartwarming reason.

Reports suggest Kourtney and the Blink-182 drummer went on a summery getaway with their newborn, Rocky. The couple also shared adorable glimpses from their family holiday and the internet can’t seem to get over it.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker skip the 2024 Met Gala

Fashion’s biggest night, the 2024 Met Gala hosted A-listers from around the world to celebrate this year’s theme on Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion. But the 45-year-old reality star hardly had any fear of missing out as she enjoyed under the sun, doing fun outdoor activities in the Bahamas with her small family of three, per Cosmopolitan.

“It’s better in the Bahamas,” Kardashian noted in the caption of a recently shared post. The carousel of pictures showed the Poosh founder cycling in a blue T-shirt dress; chilling at the beach; some serene sightings; and flaunting a picture of a Lemme Chill drink on a flight. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

On the other hand, Travis Barker posed another set of pictures from their Bahamas trip on May 6, Monday. Unbothered on missing his Met Gala appearance, the father of three attached an adorable snippet of him holding up their baby at the beach, with the sea gushing through little Rocky’s feet. “Grateful,” the 48-year-old musician chimed in the caption.

By his post, it was revealed that Barker’s daughters, Alabama and Atiana De Le Hoya also joined the couple on the family trip as he added subsequent pictures of the two. Barker wrapped the post with a free-hand cycling video.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker made their Met Gala debut together in 2022, donning perspective-shifting outfits designed by Thom Browne.

Kourtney Kardashian opens up about postpartum struggles

The TV personality recently teased the ongoing shoots ahead of the Season 5 premiere of Hulu’s The Kardashians. She posted behind-the-scenes footage and glimpses of the upcoming billboards of the reality series. However, Kourtney expressed her disinterest in the shoot given she was still recovering from postpartum struggles.

She explained of “not feeling quite ready” during the promotional shoots because the celeb was only “3 months postpartum,” in the caption. Later in the caption, the mother of four was filled with gratitude for being able to work and also bring her baby boy, Rocky to work and be with him “all day.”

Kourtney and Barker welcomed their youngest family member and their first child together, Rocky in November 2023. The couple shares seven kids together, with Kourtney’s kids from her former marriage to ex-Scott Disick, Mason, 14, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 9. Barker shares two kids, Landon, 20, and Alabama, 18, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. He also is a stepfather to Atiana De La Hoya.

ALSO READ: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Share a Playful Moment at Blink-182 Show