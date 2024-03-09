'Want To Have A Good Time': Oppenheimer Star Cillian Murphy Reveals His Simple Plan For 2024 Oscars Ceremony

The 2024 Oscars are right around the corner, and the stars in the film industry have prepared themselves for the grandest night. Amongst all, Cillian Murphy has shared his thoughts about how he will be spending his evening at the Oscars.

The actor has been nominated for his role in Oppenheimer, with the movie being nominated within 13 separate categories, and is the frontrunner amongst all the other films.

Let's see what the Irish actor has to say about his Oscars night plan.

Cillian Murphy about the 2024 Oscars

Leading as the frontrunner in the 96th Academy Awards, Oppenheimer has been widely appreciated for its epicness by audience and critics both. Amongst the list of nominations that the historical epic has been chosen for, Cillian Murphy holds a strong ground when it comes to the Best Actor category.

The Dunkirk actor has been nominated for his role as J Robert Oppenheimer in the Christopher Nolan-directed movie. While talking about his chances to hold the award, the 47-year-old actor stated “I haven’t really thought about it, to be honest.”

Seems like he hasn't given much thought about winning the trophy, unlike his fans who are constantly praying for his win. However, the humble actor has also shared his ordinary words, about spending a simple evening at the 96th Oscars.

“I just want to go in and have a good time. I’m sure we’ll have a party of some sort. It’s really not competitive. It might appear that way but it’s really not,” the 28 Days Later actor stated, about winning the Academy Award, during his interview with PEOPLE.

Murphy further continued, “It feels really collegiate. It feels very much like all of us in it together. None of us expected that the film would do so well. The thing that always strikes me is when people come and say they’ve seen the film five or six times, that’s kind of phenomenal and young and old and boys and girls, it’s amazing."

While he spoke of his plans ahead of the phenomenal evening, the In Time actor also shared a few words about his son, who has recently stepped into the film industry.

Cillian Murphy about his son

Following in his father's footsteps, Cillian Murphy’s son, Aran has just signed with top Hollywood law firm. Speaking about him, Cillian Murphy stated that he is not giving advice to his son at present and expressed his confidence in Aran.

Speaking of Aran, the Inception star said “I’m very, very proud of him. He’s a great actor. He doesn’t need my advice, he’s well able.”

Further talking about other nominated movies, Murphy said he feels proud that some more Irish talents have been nominated in this year's Oscars, which includes Element Pictures, the Dublin-based studio that has worked on Poor Things.

Oppenheimer has been nominated for 13 categories including Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Director, and more.

The 96th Academy Awards will be held on Sunday, 10 March 2024.

