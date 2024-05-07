Rishab Shetty poses for a PIC after casting his vote in Karnataka Lok Sabha elections; says ‘Our Vote, Our Right’

As the 3rd phase of the Lok Sabha elections was held on May 7th, 2024, many people queued at the polling booths to cast their votes. Among them was Kantara fame Rishab Shetty, who also took the time to cast his vote and shared a picture of himself.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, the actor shared a post showing his hand with an inked finger. Along with his picture, he wrote the caption, "Our Vote, Our Right."

Check out Rishab Shetty’s new Instagram post

Besides Rishab Shetty, actors Genelia D'Souza and her husband Riteish Deshmukh were also spotted in Maharashtra as they actively participated in the voting process today. Furthermore, numerous celebrities from Tamil Nadu and Kerala had already exercised their voting rights in the earlier stages of the elections. Prominent personalities such as Kamal Haasan, Mammootty, Thalapathy Vijay, Ajith Kumar, and many others have also cast their valuable votes.

Coming to Rishab Shetty's film lineup, the actor is currently shooting for his much-anticipated movie, Kantara: Chapter 1. The upcoming Kannada flick released an intriguing teaser a few months ago and is reportedly currently filming in Rishab Shetty's hometown of Kundapura.

According to reports, the prequel movie is said to be made on a humongous scale with a large set being erected that is also equipped with technology. It is said that the indoor set has dimensions of 200x200 square feet with a dubbing and editing suite also available. Moreover, several actors are being trained in Kalaripayattu and horse-riding for the film's making.

More about Kantara: Chapter 1

Kantara: Chapter 1 is the second installment in the franchise of the Kantara film series, which has Rishab Shetty in the lead role, with him also serving as the writer and director of the film. The movie is produced under the banner of Hombale Films, with Ajaneesh Loknath returning to compose the film’s musical tracks and scores.

The film has also been reported to have brought in more than 600 carpenters from across India for its production, and they are currently in Kundapura for the shoot. Furthermore, it has also been confirmed that the movie will be available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video after it completes its theatrical run.

ALSO READ: Rishab Shetty goes all out for Chapter 1; 20-day long schedule to begin in coastal setting of Kundapura