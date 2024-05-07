Gabrielle Union is an exceptional actress. She rose to prominence after various sitcom appearances and her part in She’s All That and 10 Things I Hate About You. Last night, the actress attended the biggest night in fashion, the Met Gala. Union looked exquisite in her beautiful Michael Kors dress. She did justice to this year's theme, The Garden of Time. While the actress looked stunning, she did reveal that her Met Gala look was inspired by someone very special. In an interview with People, Gabrielle Union revealed her Met Gala dress was inspired by her daughter Kaavia.

ALSO READ: Watch: Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade Reveal Daughter Kaavia's Adorable Reaction to Mom's Met Gala 2024 Gown

Gabrielle Union reveals her daughter inspired Met Gala outfit this year

During the Met Gala 2024, Gabrielle Union had her daughter Kaavia on her mind. In an interview with People on the Met Gala red carpet, the 51-year-old actress and campaigner revealed that the breathtaking mermaid-like gown was inspired by her 5-year-old.

Union attended the Met Gala with her husband Dwyane Wade on Monday night, marking their fifth appearance together. She said, "This was inspired by her. She's a water baby. She adores water. And she said, 'Mommy, you look like a mermaid!' "

The Bring It On actress sparkled in a high-neck Michael Kors gown. The magnificent gown was a cascading ombré-scale design of lilac, green, and teal. Meanwhile, Union's hair was brushed back in a beehive style, embellished with a silver star and drop earrings.

Gabrielle Union recently revealed she loves attending the Met Gala

Gabrielle Union has been consistently considered someone to watch on the Met Gala red carpet. But just like every celebrity, her nerves still get the best of her when she enters the event. In an interview with PEOPLE, the 51-year-old actor discussed her love of the Met Gala and working with designers to put out something new each year.

She said, "I love that part; I think it's nerve-wracking for a lot of people, but when you really f**king with a designer and you really love leaning into their creativity and their interpretation of the theme and you are a conduit of somebody else's artistic freedom and expression that also matches your own, it's awesome."

Union stated that she enjoys spending time on the carpet, soaking up as much creative energy as possible. Despite her fondness for strolling the red carpet, Union admitted that coming into a room full of stars from many sectors may be scary. She also said that it can be a little nerve-wracking if someone isn’t familiar with everyone at the designated.

Meanwhile, this year was Gabrielle Union’s fifth time attending the Met Gala. For this year’s theme, The Garden of Time, she partnered with Michael Kors for her outfit.

