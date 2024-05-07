Bigg Boss 16 fame Shalin Bhanot has been a popular personality in the television industry, contributing to several hit shows throughout his career. Undoubtedly, his work has gained a massive fan following over the years.

Recently Shalin shared a precious snippet of Rahul Vaidya bonding with his daughter, Navya, as part of their morning routine. Bhanot who actively engages with his fans on social media platforms had the cutest reaction to the video.

Shalin Bhanot gushes over Rahul Vaidya's heartwarming father-daughter moment

Shalin Bhanot took to his Instagram stories and praised the special bond between the father-daughter duo while Rahul sang Navya a song from Heeramandi. He wrote, “Social media mein bohot dunno baad jaadu dekha... beti apne pita ki godh mein, dono subha ka riaaz karte hue aur maa unhe shoot karte hue jahan maa ki bas hansi ki aawaz hi kaafi hai.. father's voice magic and daughter is the magician wow.”

(In social media, I am watching a magical moment after a long time... a daughter in her father's embrace, both practicing their morning routine, while the mother captures them where the mere sound of her laughter is enough... father's voice is magic and the daughter is the magician, wow)."

Recently, Rahul Vaidya shared a super cute video with his daughter. The video features Rahul seated with his daughter, Navya on his lap. As he begins singing the latest track from Heeramandi, Sakal Ban, his daughter Navya quickly joins in and starts singing along.

Behind the camera, Disha Parmar captures this impromptu father-daughter jamming session. Concluding the video, she showers them with compliments, remarking, "Very nice!" Rahul Vaidya playfully captions the reel, "Might delete later but my baby seems to already adore music..."

More about Shalin Bhanot

Shalin Bhanot started his journey in the entertainment industry with Roadies 2 and has since appeared in several popular shows, such as Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar, Kulvuddhu, Kaajjal, Grihasti, Suryaputra Karn, Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush, Naagin 4, Do Hanson Ka Jodaa, Nach Baliye, and Yeh Hai Aashiqui. He also reached the finals of Bigg Boss 16, hosted by Salman Khan. After the show, he landed a role in Ekta Kapoor's daily soap Bekaboo alongside Eisha Singh.

