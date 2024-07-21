Alec Baldwin And His Wife Hilaria Baldwin Make Their First Red Carpet Appearance After Rust Case Dismissal

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to violence and potential murder

Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin looked joyous at the movie premiere of War Games, where the couple appeared for the first time after the Rust case was dismissed on July 12. The pair made an appearance on the red carpet, where photographers took pictures of them. The pair looked elegant and sharp as they posed for the media personnel. The 30 Rock star appeared in a blue shirt and black blazer, while Hilaria Baldwin showed up in a pink midi dress.

On July 12, the judge in the Rust case, Mary Sommer, released the charges of involuntary manslaughter that were filed against Baldwin after the 2021 shooting incident.

Alec Baldwin’s appearance in public after Rust case was dismissed

After the Rust case was dismissed, Alec Baldwin stepped out for dinner with his family and friends in Santa Fe. Moreover, the actor took to his Instagram account to show his gratitude to his fans and well-wishers for respecting the privacy of his family during tough times.

After the actor and his family were snapped out in the city, a source close to the actor’s family revealed to People Magazine, "It's been a sad situation, and there is no winning here. They didn't celebrate.” They further added, "They were very worried and are grateful now that they are able to spend the rest of the summer with their kids."

Even though the criminal case against the actor was dropped, Baldwin still faces civil lawsuits. The Rust movie concluded its filming in May 2023, but the release date has not been declared yet.

What was the Rust case about?

Alec Baldwin faced charges of involuntary manslaughter after accidentally firing a gun and accidentally killing the cinematographer, Haylna Hutchins. While the actor maintained his innocence by claiming that he did not pull the trigger, the trials began back on July 10. The bullet also injured the director of the film, Joel Souza.

On the work front, the actor, along with his family, is set to appear on the reality show The Baldwins. Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin’s seven children will also feature in the show.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with any kind of abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

