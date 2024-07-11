Alec Baldwin Trial: Source Says Hilaria Baldwin Thinks Actor Won't Be Found Guilty in Involuntary Manslaughter Case

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to fatal shooting.

Alec Baldwin gets strong support from his wife, Hilaria Baldwin, through his criminal trial relating to the 2021 fatal shooting on the set of the movie Rust. Hilaria, who has been married to Alec since 2012, has committed to attending the New Mexico trial daily.

According to People's source, Alec wants her to be present at the trial. The source added that she is incredibly supportive and will be there at the trial every day. The source also stated, “It's stressful for them both. This is not how they want to spend their summer. They can't wait for it to be over. Hilaria has faith that Alec will be found not guilty.”

Hilaria Baldwin's presence in the courtroom

On July 10, Hilaria was spotted at the courthouse with Alec's siblings, Stephen Baldwin and Beth Keuchler. She attended the jury selection on July 9, along with two of their seven children. Alec has another daughter from his previous marriage with actress Kim Basinger. Hilaria intends to remain in New Mexico throughout the trial, providing ongoing support to Alec during this difficult time.

Details of the incident

The tragic incident occurred on October 21, 2021, when Alec Baldwin's prop gun discharged on the set of Rust, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza. Alec has stated that he did not pull the trigger and was unaware that the prop gun contained live ammunition. The actor has pleaded not guilty to the charge of involuntary manslaughter and faces up to 18 months in prison if convicted.

Advertisement

Hannah Gutierrez Reed, the Rust armorer, was sentenced to 18 months in prison in April for involuntary manslaughter. Her sentencing has added to Alec's stress, according to a source: “He has an excellent legal team. I don't think anyone is thinking jail time, but given the decision for Ms. Gutierrez-Reed it’s hard to know.”

Alec's attorney's opening statements and legal defense

During his opening statement on July 10, Alec's attorney, Alex Spiro, defended the actor, claiming that he "committed no crime" and was following standard procedures on a movie set with weapons. Spiro told the jury that not a day goes by without wishing Alec had saved her life.

He also added that, according to witnesses, no actor has ever intercepted a live bullet from a prop gun before. "No actor in history." He emphasized that the incident was a tragic accident, saying that no one could have predicted or expected an actor to do that. He said to remember that justice is based on truth and this was an unspeakable tragedy.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Best Characters From the Severance Series As Season 2 Gets A Premiere Date; From Cobel To Dylan