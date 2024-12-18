Alec Baldwin Reflects on Rust Shooting Case Dismissal and Moving Forward: 'Want To Kind Of Take A Nap'

Alec Baldwin recently spoke out for the first time about the infamous, horrific on-set shooting during a scene in the film Rust, which resulted in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounded director Joel Souza.

Speaking in an episode of David Duchovny's Fail Better podcast, Baldwin discussed the legal fight afterward, including his involuntary manslaughter charges and how the whole thing has affected his life and his work.

In the podcast, Baldwin complained that mainstream as well as tabloids were suppressing positive stories about him but amplifying negative ones. In addition, he also insinuated further revelations would arise in future legal filings, to which he seemed particularly set on getting to the bottom of what really went down.

Baldwin said, "I think there’s more to come. There’s more to come, but the more to come is now my effort, and it’s going to be undeniably a successful effort to raise and to expose what really happened. I was counterpunching. I was on the defensive. I was being accused. I was being indicted."

For the unversed, the incident happened on the New Mexico set of the film Rust on October 21, 2021, when Baldwin discharged a prop firearm that contained a live round. Baldwin has consistently denied the allegations of him pulling the trigger.

"These last three years, people have just dined out. Because in this country, when people hate you on that level, they want three things. They want you to die," the actor said.

The charges against Baldwin were eventually dropped "without prejudice," but a year after that, the actor was indicted again. But Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer dismissed his involuntary manslaughter case in July, which precludes him from ever being able to face trial for the shooting again. Baldwin's lawyers had made a strong case that critical evidence was kept hidden by prosecutors.

The three-year legal battle has left Baldwin exhausted, as he added, "I’m going to take a break. I don’t want to talk about this for a while. I want to kind of take a nap." Despite the case derailing his acting career, Alec Baldwin remains optimistic about his future and said he is ready to work again.

