Alec Baldwin Scores Another Win In Rust Shooting Case; Judge Denies Reconsideration For Prosecutors’ Arguments

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of death and murder.

The state faced a huge setback in the Alec Baldwin trials when the First Judicial District Court of New Mexico denied prosecutors’ request to reconsider the dismissal with prejudice. As reported by TMZ, the judgment stated that the prosecutors' arguments did not rise to the level that needed reconsideration.

Although the state filed its papers before the August 30 deadline, the filing was far beyond the allotted page limit, and no permission was asked from the court to dismiss this rule. When the prosecutors re-filed the report within the allotted page limit, the submission took place five days after the allotted deadline. So, on those grounds, reconsideration was denied by the court.

The amended motion filed by Kari T. Morrissey last month requested the court reconsider dismissing the case with prejudice and conduct another trial against the convict. In the motion, Morrissey mentioned that Baldwin’s team was aware of having live ammunition on the sets of his upcoming film Rust, and it was not material to his defense.

Earlier, the live ammo evidence was filed under a different case number, which eventually hid the evidence from the defense team, as argued by Baldwin’s lawyers. The Beetlejuice actor has been facing legal charges since he accidentally shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and fatally injured director Joel Souza on the sets of Rust in October 2021.

He was charged with the felony of involuntary manslaughter. However, in July 2024, his case was dismissed when the defendants alleged that the prosecutors had withheld important evidence related to the case.

Baldwin's defense allegedly argued that other crew members were responsible for ensuring the gun's safety. Now that the state’s appeal for reconsideration has been denied, Balwin has secured a win, and the defendants have secured time to find evidence to strengthen their case. Stay tuned for more updates!