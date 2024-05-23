Ali Wong And Justin Hakuta Finalize Divorce Two Years After Separation; DEETS

Ali Wong and Justin Hakuta's divorce has been officially finalized, more than two years after they announced their separation. According to court documents obtained by ET, the comedian and her ex-husband reached an agreement last week, ending their eight-year marriage.

Timeline of separation and divorce

The couple announced their separation in April 2022, with court documents confirming the date of April 10, 2022, citing "irreconcilable differences." Wong filed for divorce in December 2023, and five months later, they reached a final settlement. The documents show that Wong represented herself during the proceedings. Wong, 42, and Hakuta, 41, will be officially declared "single persons" on July 17.

Due to privacy concerns, the court documents did not include details about their custody agreement or any financial settlements. Wong and Hakuta have two daughters, Mari, 8, and Nikki, 6, and have stated their intention to co-parent amicably. At the time of their separation, a source told ET, "The split between Ali and her husband is amicable. The two will continue to co-parent their two children lovingly."

Ali Wong’s public statements

Despite their split, Wong has spoken highly of Hakuta. At the 2024 Golden Globe Awards, where she won Best Female Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, Made for TV Movie for Beef, Wong referred to Hakuta as her best friend and thanked him during her acceptance speech. "I really need to thank the father of my children and my best friend, Justin, for all of your love and support," Wong commented. "It's because of you that I'm able to be a working mother." Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Wong spoke with ET backstage after her win, explaining her decision to mention Hakuta in her speech. "I like to keep it peaceful and grateful and amicable," she stated. Wong's Golden Globe win made her the first Asian actress to win in her category.

Ali Wong’s new relationship

Wong is currently dating Bill Hader, a Saturday Night Live alum and the creator of Barry. The couple started dating in 2022, and after briefly breaking up in 2023, they have reconciled and are reportedly happier than ever. Wong believes that keeping their relationship private is key to its success. "I don't know," she said to ET at the Emmys when asked about their relationship. "We are very selectively private, so I will keep that a mystery."

ALSO READ: Dune Prophecy: Anya Taylor-Joy Helps Paul Atreides As Alia Atreides; Exploring Her Role In The Upcoming Show