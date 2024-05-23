Warning: Spoilers ahead for Dune: Part Two and the Dune books!

Dune: Part Two is now available on Max, so fans can enjoy watching Paul Atreides (played by Timothée Chalamet) riding a sandworm again. This also gives a glimpse into Warner Bros. Discovery's grand plans for the Dune series, based on Frank Herbert's famous sci-fi novels.

The movie's introduction includes a first-look trailer for a new Max show, Dune: Prophecy, and highlights writer-director Denis Villeneuve’s creative take on one of Herbert’s fascinating characters.

What did Anya Taylor-Joy's Alia Atreides reveal to Paul in his vision?

In Dune: Part Two, Anya Taylor-Joy, known for her roles in The Queen’s Gambit and Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, makes a significant cameo as Alia Atreides. Alia is the baby that Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson) is pregnant with during the movie.

In Dune: Part Two, Anya Taylor-Joy, known for her roles in The Queen's Gambit and Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, makes a significant cameo as Alia Atreides. Alia is the baby that Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson) is pregnant with during the movie.

Paul sees Alia in a vision after he drinks the Water of Life, a powerful hallucinogen. In this vision, Alia reveals that water can exist on Arrakis and that their family's true heritage—they are also Harkonnens on their mother's side—will be hard to accept. Alia also communicates with her mother from the womb, which Lady Jessica realizes after drinking the Water of Life.

This complex storyline might be confusing for those unfamiliar with Frank Herbert’s Dune universe, but it’s clear that Warner Bros. Discovery, Denis Villeneuve, and Max are dedicated to exploring every fascinating detail of the Dune saga. Anya Taylor-Joy’s memorable cameo and the trailer for Dune: Prophecy before the movie indicate that more intriguing sci-fi content is on the way.

Who is Anya Taylor-Joy in Dune: Part Two?

Anya Taylor-Joy plays Alia Atreides, a crucial character hinting that Denis Villeneuve plans to create a third (and possibly fourth) Dune movie. Alia is the baby Lady Jessica is pregnant with throughout the Dune movies.

A key moment in Dune: Part Two is when Jessica is asked to become the Reverend Mother of the local Fremen tribe, requiring her to undergo a dangerous trial involving the Water of Life. This trial is meant to kill the unworthy and elevate the survivors.

Jessica can handle this trial due to her Bene Gesserit training, but she doesn’t tell the Fremen women that she is pregnant, causing Alia to inherit the memories of all past Reverend Mothers while still in the womb. This makes Alia conscious before birth, allowing her to communicate with her mother.

In the book, Alia later uses her knowledge to kill her evil grandfather, Baron Harkonnen. Instead of showing a child doing this, Villeneuve has Alia appear as a grown woman in Paul’s visions, hinting at more Dune movies to come, especially since Alia plays significant roles in the next two books, Dune Messiah and Children of Dune.

What is Dune: Prophecy?

Dune: Prophecy is a prequel show on Max, produced by Denis Villeneuve. It is set about 10,000 years before Paul Atreides was born.

The show’s trailer is narrated by Valya Harkonnen (Emily Watson), a key figure in forming the Bene Gesserit sisterhood and the blood feud between House Atreides and House Harkonnen. The series will explore the origins of the Bene Gesserit and the long journey leading to Paul Atreides.

Dune: Prophecy will have six episodes in its first season and will premiere exclusively on Max this Fall, promising an exciting future for Dune fans.

