All Movies Releasing in April 2024 Featuring Rebel Moon Part Two, Love Lies Bleeding & More

Hey movie lovers, hold onto your popcorn because April 2024 is gearing up to be an epic month for cinema! With a diverse range of films hitting theaters and streaming platforms, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. From thrilling action-packed blockbusters to heartwarming dramas and everything in between, this month’s lineup promises to deliver an unforgettable cinematic experience. So, grab your tickets and get ready to be entertained by the latest and greatest movies releasing in April.

The First Omen

The First Omen is set to hit theatres on April 5, 2024. Directed by Arkasha Stevenson, the film stars Nell Tiger Free, Ralph Ineson, Bill Nighy, Sonia Braga, and Tawfeek Barhom. The story follows a young American woman sent to Rome, where she uncovers a terrifying conspiracy that seeks to unleash evil incarnate. While the movie will initially be released in theaters, it will likely be available for streaming on Hulu later on.

Monkey Man

Prepare for an adrenaline-pumping ride with Dev Patil’s directorial debut, Monkey Man! Scheduled for release on April 4, 2024, this action-packed thriller stars Dev Patel himself alongside Shartlo Copley, Pitobash, Vipin Sharma, and Sobhita Dhulipala. The film follows a recently released ex-felon in India as he navigates a world of corporate greed and fading spiritual values, seeking revenge against those who wronged him. After a theatrical release it will stream on Netflix.

Wicked Little Letters

Wicked Little Letters is a hilarious comedy based on a true story from 20th-century England, now playing in the UK after its release on February 23. In the US, the movie will have a limited release on March 29, followed by a nationwide theatrical release on April 5.

Civil War

Civil War is a 2024 dystopian action film directed by Alex Garland, starring Kirsten Dunst, Wagner Moura, Cailee Spaeny, Stephen McKinley Henderson, and Nick Offerman. The film depicts a team of journalists navigating the Second American Civil War. Set to release on April 12, 2024, by A24 in the US and Entertainment Film in the UK, it promises gripping drama and timely themes.

Back to Black

Amy Winehouse’s life story comes alive in Back to Black, a biopic tracing her journey from a jazz musician in North London to a global sensation. Directed by Sam Taylor-Johnson, the film stars Marisa Abela as Winehouse and is set for release on May 17, 2024. With a focus on her music and personal struggles, Back to Black promises a captivating portrayal of the iconic singer’s life.

Rebel Moon—Part 2: The Scargiver

Zack Synder’s Rebel Moon—Part Two: The Scaegiver is set to ignite screens on Netflix come April 19, 2024. Following the thrilling saga of Kora (Sofia Boutella) and her rebel comrades, this sequel pits them against Admiral Atticus Noble (Ed Skrein) and the Imperium legion.

The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare

Guy Richie’s action-packed war epic, The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, is set to hit theatres on April 19th. Set during WWII, the film follows a band of unconventional soldiers battling Nazis with humor-tinged action.

Abigail

Prepare for a terrifying ride with Abigail, the latest horror flick from Radio Silence, the team behind Ready or Not and recent Scream films. Set to hit theaters on April 19, this eerie tale dives into vampire horror. With a gripping plot by Stephen Shields and Guy Bissick, Abigail promises heart-pounding scars. Don’t miss it!

Love Lies Bleeding

Love Lies Bleeding is a romantic thriller directed by Rose Glass. Starring Kristen Stewart, Katy O’Brian, Jena Malone, Anna Baryshnikov, Dave Franco, and Ed Harris, the film follows the gripping take if a reclusive gym manager and an ambitious bodybuilder in 1989

Challengers

Wrapping up the month on April 26 is Challengers, a film that promises to inspire and uplift audiences with its tale of perseverance and triumph. Get ready to cheer for the underdogs as they take on challenges against all odds.

That’s a wrap on the exciting movies gracing screens this April, so get ready for a cinematic month of April.

