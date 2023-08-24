Why did Zendaya feel 'terrified' performing Tennis scenes during Challengers filming? Actress REVEALS

Zendaya is getting ready for the release of her next movie, Challengers. For her role, she had to learn to play tennis, and at least to say, she wasn't having the best time at first. The actress geared up to play a talent Tashi Duncans, a tennis player, in the movie. But in her recent interview, she opened up about her struggles while playing the sport in front a full house. Here's what she had to say.

Zendaya was terrified playing tennis in front of a crowd

In a recent interview with Elle, the actress revealed just how "terrified" she was when she had to play out her tennis scenes before a live crowd for her upcoming film Challengers. In the upcoming 2024 movie, Zendaya Potrayes the role of tennis prodigy Tashi, who eventually transitions into a coach's role following an injury, thus immersing herself in a romantic entanglement involving her co-stars Mike Faist and Josh O'Connor. She explained, "The more I had to pretend to do tennis in front of a camera with an audience, the more terrified I felt. And I was not even using a real ball!" The 26-year-old admitted that she was focused on perfecting her tennis play. Zendaya explained, "I’m just doing the form and footwork and getting my swing right and doing it in front of a whole bunch of people as if it’s the US Open, and I’m terrified."

Zendaya opens up about her character

Discussing her character, Tashi, the main character of the story, who's a talented tennish prodigy turned coach for her husband, played by Mike Faist Art amid a string of losses as he prepares to face off against her former boyfriend. Zendaya explained she had a hard time understanding where her character was coming from, the former Disney star said, "I still don’t understand the decisions she makes, and we had so many conversations about the psychology of her and why she is that way." Though the actress still took on the role heads on. She continued, "What was important to me was that she was unapologetic about it. Sometimes characters who are messy and conflicted and wield power over other people are reserved for[actors] who don’t look like me, so when I get an opportunity to play a character like that, I’ma take it!"

