Sobhita Dhulipala opens up on debut Hollywood project Monkey Man: 'Dream to be part of Dev Patel’s vision'

Sobhita Dhulipala is one of the most promising actresses in the film industry. She has been making headlines as she embarks on her Hollywood journey in the upcoming film Monkey Man, co-starring Dev Patel. In a new interview, Sobhita talked about her debut Hollywood project Monkey Man, and expressed her excitement for the same.

Sobhita Dhulipala on her Hollywood debut with Monkey Man

During an event, Sobhita Dhulipala had an interview with PTI where she talked about her Hollywood debut movie Monkey Man. Sharing her excitement, the actress said, “It’s my first time working in a new industry, it’s Hollywood. So that is super exciting for me."

She further added, “Mine is not a big part but at the end of the day, it is a dream to be a part of Dev Patel’s vision."

Sobhita Dhulipala on auditioning for her role in Monkey Man in 2016

Taking to Instagram earlier in January 2024, Anurag Kashyap, Sobhita's first director (Raman Raghav 2.0), gave a shoutout to Monkey Man by sharing the film’s trailer on his Instagram story. He wrote, "Finally. This looks so good." He tagged Sobhita Dhulipala, Sikandar Kher, and Makarand Deshpande in his story. Replying to him, Sobhita took a trip down memory lane and shared that she auditioned for the role in Monkey Man in 2016, just a day before she left for the Cannes Film Festival.

“Thank you Sir! Trivia: I auditioned for Monkey Man in 2016. It was a day before we (Anurag and Sobhita) left for the Cannes Film Festival with Raman Raghav 2.0 (My debut). Been a beautiful ride. Thank you for the vibes and wonder,” read Sobhita’s reply.

About Monkey Man

Helmed by Dev Patel, the film was completed in 2021 and then sold to an OTT platform for reportedly 30 million dollars. The film marks Dev's directorial debut and stars Sharlto Copley, Pitobash, Sikandar Kher, Vipin Sharma, Ashwini Kalsekar, Adithi Kalkunte and Makarand Deshpande in supporting roles.

The trailer for Monkey Man was released on January 27. It portrays a man’s quest for vengeance against the corrupt leaders who murdered his mother and continue to victimize the poor, powerless people. The film is inspired by the legend of Hanuman.

Meanwhile, Monkey Man is slated to release in the United States on April 5.

