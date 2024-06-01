All Shows Renewed With Sequels for 2024 ft. Avatar: The Last Airbender, Cobra Kai & Emily in Paris

Netflix fans are concerned about the renewal or cancellation of their favorite shows in 2024, as well as the fate of established shows that may have their final seasons this year or next. Some Netflix shows have already been renewed so far.

This article provides a comprehensive list of Netflix Original shows that have been renewed for a new season or multiple seasons, set to return in 2024 or beyond.

All English language shows that are renewed for 2024 and beyond

3 Body Problem (Seasons 2 and 3)

Avatar: The Last Airbender (Seasons 2 & 3)

Barbecue Showdown (Season 3)

Black Mirror (Season 7)

Bridgerton (Seasons 3 & 4)

Cobra Kai (Season 6)

Love, Death & Robots (Volume 4)

Missing: Dead or Alive? (Season 2)

Emily in Paris (Season 4)

Drink Masters (Season 2)

Dubai Bling (Season 2)

FUBAR (Season 2)

Ginny & Georgia (Season 3 and 4)

Heartbreak High (Season 3)

Glow Up (Season 6)

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives (Season 3)

Heartstopper (Season 3)

Homicide (Season 2)

I Am A Killer (Seasons 5 and 6)

King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch (Season 2)

Life on Our Planet (Season 2)

Love is Blind (Season 7)

Love is Blind: UK (Season 2)

Mo (Season 2)

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman (Season 5)

My Life with the Walter Boys (Season 2)

Monster (Seasons 2-3)

One Piece (Season 2 / New Episodes)

Outer Banks (Season 4)

Outlast (Season 2)

Perfect Match (Season 2)

Squid Game: The Challenge (Season 2)

Stranger Things (Season 5)

Sweet Tooth (Season 3)

That ’90s Show (Season 2)

The Lincoln Lawyer (Season 3)

The Recruit (Season 2)

The Sandman (New Episodes / Season 2)

The Umbrella Academy (Season 4)

Too Hot to Handle (Season 5)

Unsolved Mysteries

Vikings: Valhalla (Season 3)

Virgin River (Season 6)

Wednesday (Season 2)

XO, Kitty (Season 2)

You (Season 5)

Young, Famous & African (Season 2)

Non-English language returning Netflix shows in 2024 and beyond

1670 – Polish (Season 2)

Alice in Borderland – Japanese (Season 3)

All of Us Are Dead – Korean (Season 2)

Alpha Males – Spanish (Season 2)

AlRawabi School for Girls – Arabic (Season 2)

Another Self – Turkish (Season 2)

As the Crow Flies – Turkish (Season 3)

Baby Fever – Danish (Season 2)

Back to 15 – Portuguese (Season 3)

Barracuda Queens – Swedish (Season 2)

Beastars - Japanese

Berlin – Spanish (Season 2)

Blood Coast – French (Season 2)

Bloodhounds – Korean (Season 2)

Class – Hindi (Season 2)

Community Squad – Argentinian Spanish (Season 2)

Criminal Code – Brazillian (Season 2)

Delhi Crime – Hindi (Season 2)

Elite - Spanish (Season 8)

Eva Lasting – Colombian (Season 2)

Everything Calls for Salvation – Italian (Season 2)

Fake Profile – Colombian (Season 2)

Fame After Fame – Spanish (Season 2)

Fatma – Turkish (Season 2)

Fauda – Israeli (Season 5)

Finding Ola – Arabic (Season 2)

Framed! A Sicilian Murder Mystery – Italian (Season 2)

Good Morning, Veronica – Portuguese (Season 3)

Guns & Gulaabs – Indian (Season 2)

Gyeongseong Creature – Korean (Season 2)

Hellbound – Korean (Season 2)

High Tides – Belgium (Season 2)

How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) – German (Season 4)

Kaala Paani – Indian (Season 2)

Kleo – German (Season 2)

Kota Factory – Hindi (Season 3)

Kübra – Turkish (Season 2)

Last One Standing – Japanese (Season 2)

Love is Blind: Sweden – Swedish (Season 2)

Love Never Lies – Spanish (Season 2)

Love Village – Japanese (Season 2)

Maamla Legal Hai – Hindi (Season 2)

Maestro in Blue – Greek (Season 3)

Midnight at the Pera Palace – Turkish (Season 2)

Mismatched – Hindi (Season 2)

My Happy Marriage – Japanese (Season 2)

Nothing to See Here – Mexican (Season 2)

Pernille – Norwegian (Season 4)

Persona – Korean (Collection 2)

Perfume – German (Season 2)

Physical: 100 – Korean (Season 2)

Rana Naidu – Hindi (Season 2)

Represent – French (Season 2)

Rhythm + Flow France – French (Season 2)

Ronja the Robber’s Daughter – Swedish (Part 2)

Secrets of Summer – Spanish (Season 2)

She – Hindi (Season 3)

Single’s Inferno – Korean (Season 4)

The Snow Girl – Spanish (Season 2)

The Uncanny Counter: Counter Punch – Korean (Season 2)

The Victims’ Game – Mandarin (Season 2)

Too Hot to Handle: Germany – German (Season 2)

Tour de France: Unchained – French (Season 2)

Turn of the Tide – Portuguese (Season 2)

Valeria – Spanish (Season 4)

Wrong Side of the Tracks – Spanish (Seasons 3-4)

Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein – Hindi (Season 2)

Zombieverse – Korean (Season 2)

