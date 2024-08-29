Allison Holker Finds Love Again As She Confirms New Relationship More Than A Year After Husband Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss Passed Away

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Allison Holker appears to be moved on in her romantic life after the death of her husband Stephan ‘tWitch’ Boss, who died in 2022. She posted a picture about her alleged new love on her social media handle.

The actress and dancer shared a photo on Instagram on August 28., Wednesday in which there were two shadows present seemingly of Allison and her alleged new love. She did not share anything more than that but it was enough to give a sneak peek to her fans into her private life.

She kept it simple with her caption by just adding a red heart-shaped emoji. Her fans appeared to be supportive of this alleged move by the actress as many commented positive thoughts under the post.

An individual commented, “I don’t know you personally, but I’ve been following your journey since you danced chandelier live with Maddie and I loved everything of you. I’m so happy for this. You deserve so much love.” Another wrote, “Life is to be lived, and loved. You're teaching your children that it's okay to live. I wish you every happiness.”

Allison shared two daughters and one son with Stephen, Weslie, 16, Zaia, 4, and Maddox, 8. The mother of three conversed with People Magazine after the death of her husband.

Allison said they were always close as a family. She added that there was a “new level of respect and patience and understanding.” The conversations she was able to “embrace” and have with her kids were nothing she had ever witnessed in other families. Allison further stated that it stemmed from something that was tragic and filled with pain, but that only brought them together.

Back in June, during her interview with the outlet, she stated that she had hoped she would find love once again. The actress stated that she was an individual who always says the quote, “Romanticize your life.”

She stated that she had gone through a lot but she believed in living a “big life.” There was not a moment that she had not thought to herself that she still desired a “big life.”

The dancer continued to say that she still wanted to have love and travel around the world. She expressed the desire to experience new things with new individuals, energy, her friends and family, a potential loved one, and her children.

Allison wanted them to witness that they could learn to “trust and love” once again and it did not have to go away. While talking about potentially dating again, she expressed that she would “embrace” that.

