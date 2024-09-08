Amy Adams Recalls Scaring Dogs On Nightbitch Sets That Made Them Growl At Her: ‘It Almost Ruined The Whole Shoot’

Amy Adams is all set to return to the big screen with the upcoming horror comedy, Nightbitch. As in the title, the actress shot the film with dogs, and she freaked them out on the sets.

While making an appearance at the Toronto Film Festival with the writer-director of the movie, Adams shared that the dogs were quite riled up, making the crew halt the shoot in between. The premiere of the film was held at the Princess of Wales Theater, and post-screening, the duo discussed the aspects of the movie, which also included 12 dogs.

In conversation with the audience at the theater, Marielle Heller, the screenwriter, revealed that the Leap Year star practiced the scene with dogs over and over again with trainees around. However, during the actual shoot, the dogs were scared of the actress and kept on lunging at her.

Heller shared, "There's a scene where Amy walks down the steps to all the dogs in the yard, and we'd practiced with the trainers over and over again: She's going to walk on this step and walk down, and you'll all start swarming around her. We did it over and over and over again.”

She further added, "Of course, Amy is acting when she does it, so she's doing this weird looking at the dogs [thing], and the dogs freaked out and started lunging at her."

In the new movie, Adams will portray the role of a stay-at-home mother who begins to turn into a canine creature. The Enchanted actress recalled the incident with the dogs and revealed that they almost missed out on the day of the shoot.

Meanwhile, the dog trainers revealed that the animals thought the actress had been stalking them the whole time. Adams revealed that one dog reacted like, "That's not okay, that's not cool. It almost ruined the whole shoot." Heller added to the actress’ statement, claiming, "The trainers were like, 'Oh, they thought she was stalking them.' Her behavior was too odd and it flipped them. It was wild."

The Hollywood star further noted, "We got it under control. We took one off, the one that was still not going to be okay no matter what I did because he didn't trust me after that. He got a rest for the rest of the night."

As for the cast of the movie, Amy Adams is joined by Scoot Nairy, Mary Holland, Zoe Chao, and Laura Meadows.

Nightbitch is scheduled to hit theaters on December 6.

