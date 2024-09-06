Lazy Susans: Amy Adams Set To Star In Movie Based on Real-Life Rock Band; Here's Who Inspired The Film

Amy Adams is all set to star in the upcoming comedy film, Lazy Susans. Following the Toronto World premiere of the film Nightbitch, the studios sealed the deal with Adams to come on board as the producer.

According to the reports, the actress will portray the lead role in the movie, while the script will be penned by Annie Mumulo and Stan Chervin, who are known for their works in Bridesmaids and Moneyball, respectively. As for the plot of the film, the movie will revolve around mothers who plan on forming a rock band.

Moreover, the movie will be inspired by a real group of women who played music during the COVID-19 pandemic. As for the other producers onboard, Vivek J. Tiwary and Jack Leslie gave the green signal for the film to roll, as they mentioned in the Boston Magazine article. The logline of the film read, “For Those Moms About to Rock.” The director for the film has not yet been announced.

As for Amy Adams, the actress will next appear in the movie adaptation of Nightbitch, adapted from the 2021 novel by Rachel Yoder. The movie will reveal how a stay-at-home mom turns her life into that of a celebrity by stepping out and forming a group.

ALSO READ: 'It Was So Unique And Otherworldly': Amy Adams Reveals How She Prepares For Her Role In Upcoming Movie Nightbitch

Adams is also gearing up for back-to-back releases with Klara and the Sun, as well as the upcoming drama film At the Sea. For Klara and the Sun, the Leap Year actress will be teaming up with Jenna Ortega, and the film will be directed by Taika Waiti. The movie will revolve around the genres of science and fiction, hailed by Sony’s 3000 Pictures.

Advertisement

Additionally, At the Sea will have the actress opposite Murray Bartlett, Brett Goldstein, and more.

Furthermore, the writers of Lazy Susans have previously bagged six nominations at the Oscar awards. Mumulo co-wrote the script of Bridesmaids in 2011. The actress-screenwriter further starred alongside Kirsten Wiig in the movie. As for her recent project, Mumulo has starred opposite Anne Hathaway in Prime Video’s The Idea of You.

Lazy Susans is set to hit theaters in 2025. Further details regarding the cast and the storyline will be shared by the makers soon.

ALSO READ: Nightbitch TRAILER: Amy Adams Thinks She Is Turning Into THIS Animal While Navigating Through Motherhood; Watch