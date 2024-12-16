Amy Schumer Explains Why Her Upcoming Netflix Film Kinda Pregnant Isn't 'Traditional Rom-Com'; Says She Felt 'Really Connected' To It

Amy Schumer is picky when it comes to choosing her projects, but with her upcoming Netflix comedy Kinda Pregnant, the actress felt "connected" to the role. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Schumer revealed that she doesn't "take on a role that I'm like, this would be so funny if somebody else did it."

In the film, Schumer plays a newly single teacher, Lainy Newton, who wants to fulfill her long-time wish of being a mother. When her best Kate (Jillian Bell) gets pregnant first, out of jealousy, Lainy decides to don a fake baby bump and accidentally meets the man of her dreams (Will Forte) while pretending to be pregnant.

"I think I waited for something that I felt really connected to," she said. The actress admitted that although she enjoyed her 2021 film The Humans with A24, this film kind of marks her return to the movies because she was "waiting to have something to say."

For Kinda Pregnant, the "something" was the portrayal of the dreamy idea of being married and having children vs. the reality of it. Schumer believes that everyone has their own journey when it comes to pregnancy, parenthood, fertility, or infertility. "I thought that this was a really great way to explore that," she added.

Although the undertone of the film is quite intense, Kinda Pregnant, first written by Julie Paiva, is a true comedy at heart. "It's not your traditional rom-com; it's wild and pushes boundaries while still being heartfelt," director Tyler Spindel told the outlet.

In April, Schumer told Variety that she's striving for the film to be one of the ten funniest movies of her career. "I think it's going to be as funny as Trainwreck," she said. Moreover, the actress hopes the film could make people feel good, happy, and vulnerable at the same time and, most importantly, spark new conversations.

"We want to give people something fun to watch that's light, sweet, and doesn't take itself too seriously," Spindel added. Kinda Pregnant, which also stars Damon Wayans Jr., Alex Moffat, Joel David Moore, and others, will premiere on Netflix on February 5, 2025.