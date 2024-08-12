‘An Incredible Feeling’: Grey’s Anatomy Star Kim Raver Opens Up About Female Director's Taking Over The Set

HBO’s Grey's Anatomy is set to return for its 21st season this September and fans can’t keep calm. Ahead of this, Kim Raver, who portrays Dr. Teddy Altman, spoke candidly about her experiences as a female director on the set and working in one.

On August 10, Raver, who also directed the season 19 episode titled Training Day, discussed her observations on a panel at the D23 fan convention in Anaheim, California. She emphasized the special features of working on a Shonda Rhimes-created show, pointing out that the setting is unlike other sets in the entertainment business.

“I came up in the business where there were just... there [were] a lot of men, which is great — love all of you,” she joked and added that she “didn't get to see a lot of women doing a lot of the jobs.”

Raver discovered a nurturing atmosphere in Shondaland that enabled her to explore directing chances. Even though it wasn't an easy route, Raver valued the support and direction from her coworkers, especially Kevin McKidd and Chandra Wilson, who guided her through it. They are both two seasoned directors with 42 episodes under their belts and were crucial to Raver's growth as a filmmaker. Raver also highlighted that both of them were “incredibly supportive” of her training process.

She said that Wilson had given her a lot of notes and advice. “I just really had the time of my life and I really loved it and I felt really well-prepared and so incredibly supported,” she remarked. As Raver spoke about this at the convention, she remembered, “Everyone wanted me to just do my best, which is an incredible feeling but I also got to see other women directing and other women editing and writing and show running.”

Although she has directed a television movie before, titled Tempting Fate, she made it clear that directing opportunities like this aren't something that Grey's Anatomy actors just so happen to obtain. “You have to work really, really hard,” she said.

Other female actors who have directed episodes of Grey's Anatomy include Sarah Drew, whose webisode series B Team received an Emmy nomination in 2018, and Ellen Pompeo.

