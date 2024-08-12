Throwback: When Ben Affleck Praised Jennifer Lopez In Public For Supporting Him During Difficult Years

The drama that is going on between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's alleged divorce was not always the case. There was a time when they used to praise each other publicly. During an interview once, the actor had nothing but good words and acknowledgment for the singer.

As reported by Billboard, the Argo star conversed with The Hollywood Reporter in March 2023, during which he spoke about Lopez and her support which he received after facing tumultuous years previously.

The Academy Award-winning actor was asked about not being present on social media and why he has opted not to stay online. Ben stated that his wife (Lopez) was a “genius” at it. He added that he did not know anyone else who understood Instagram better than his spouse.

Affleck also shared Lopez’s take on his decision to keep his life out of the public eye. He revealed that the On the Floor actress thought that it was because of the experiences the film star has had in the past and he has become very “guarded.”

The Gone Girl star continued, “And she’s right. I view these things as landmines, where if you say one wrong thing, your career might be over.” Recalling his difficult interview experience, he said, “I had a really painful experience where I did an interview where I was really vulnerable, and the entire pickup was something that was not only not right, it was actually the opposite of what I meant.”

During the star’s appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! he cleared that the articles were circulated about it for “clickbait.” and his words were twisted into him saying his then-wife, Jennifer Garner was the reason behind his drinking problem. He stated on the show that his behavior was his responsibility and the point he attempted to make was a sad one.

While talking with The Hollywood Reporter, he also said that the Love Don't Cost A Thing vocalist tells him to be of himself “relax” and have “fun.” He added that his wife told him, “You’re actually a fun guy who is real and genuine and you just seem so serious.’ Do I seem serious? But as in many things, she’s really right. And she loves me. She’s looking out for me. She’s trying to help me. So it’s like, maybe I ought to f–king listen to her.”

But it appears that now there is trouble in paradise for the couple as rumors about the Bennifer’s divorce have been circulating a lot. The couple has reportedly put their huge Beverly Hills mansion, which they brought together, up for sale.

Despite the rumors, the singer and the actor were seen uniting on different occasions, once during his daughter, Violet’s high school graduation party, and also during his 12-year-old son, Samuel’s basketball game. However, the speculation about their spit is going heavily on social media.

