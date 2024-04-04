Andy Cohen Agrees With Sky News Labelling Him 'Numpty' For His Kate Middleton Comments; See Here

American Television presenter Andy Cohen, the host of Watch What Happens Live, has addressed his remarks about Kate Middleton , which he made while she was recuperating from abdominal surgery. Upon returning to his SiriusXM show, Radio Andy, after a week off, Cohen took the opportunity to discuss his jokes about Middleton before she revealed her cancer diagnosis and chemotherapy.

On Instagram, Cohen expressed doubt about a reported sighting of Middleton amidst rumours of her disappearance, stating, "That ain’t Kate…."

On Monday's episode, Andy Cohen expressed his sadness over the news about Princess Kate and acknowledged being called a numpty by someone on Sky News, admitting they were right.

He continued, "I regret speaking out, and our thoughts are with Princess Kate and King Charles. I wanted to express that immediately as I returned behind the microphone."

Kate Middleton's hospital release sparks viral conspiracies

The late-night host, Stephen Colbert, like many celebrities, turned to social media after Middleton's cancer diagnosis to express regret for fueling conspiracy theories about her absence.

Conspiracy theories surged after Kate Middleton's hospital release in January and worsened when an altered photo of her and her children was posted on Wales' Instagram account. Middleton apologized and clarified her occasional use of photo editing.

On The Late Show, American comedian and writer Stephen Colbert addressed his previous jokes about the Princess of Wales' absence from public life, hinting that it was due to Prince William's affair, without apologizing.

"I'm unsure about the severity of her prognosis, but as the future queen, she'll likely receive excellent medical care. Regardless, any cancer diagnosis is deeply challenging for the patient and their family. From all of us at The Late Show, we sincerely wish her a swift and complete recovery."

The view hosts regret promoting Kate Middleton conspiracies

The View hosts expressed regret for fueling conspiracies on their show by discussing the altered image of Middleton and her children, as well as speculation about a possible body double.

"I admit to joining in on the Where's Kate? speculation and finding it amusing, sharing memes, and playing along. But I overlooked a crucial truth: Everyone, whether royal or not, faces personal challenges we may not know about. My heart goes out to her, sending love and strength. While the palace mishandled the PR, the public also bears responsibility. I regret not realizing the seriousness of her situation sooner and feel terrible about it."

Blake Lively, Shannen Doherty, Katie Couric, Maria Shriver, Olivia Munn, and Catherine Zeta-Jones joined other celebrities in expressing their support and well wishes for Middleton following her cancer diagnosis.

