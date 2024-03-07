Andy Cohen Calls Leah McSweeneys' Lawsuit Against Him A 'Shakedown'; Things Get More Heated

Things are heating up between the Andy Cohen and the Real Housewives star Leah McSweeney. Cohen, who is the executive producer of the Real Housewives franchise, had been accused by Sweeney of “exploiting” her substance issue and mental health struggles. She also claimed a substance abuse allegation against the producer.

But the accusation didn’t go well with the talk show host, who called it a “shakedown.” The beef between the duo is taking a dark turn.

Andy Cohen’s reaction to the allegations

The talk show host has denied all the allegations against him in the lawsuit. Andy Cohen's lawyer called the claims to be “categorically false.” In a letter to McSweeney’s lawyer, he wrote, “Mr. Cohen never used cocaine with any cast member on any ‘Real Housewives’ show or with any other Bravo employee.”

“We demand that you immediately retract and withdraw all allegations relating to Mr. Cohen’s purported ‘cocaine use”, Cohen’s legal team’s statement to McSweeney. The letter also claimed that the reality star’s allegation was meant to “create a media frenzy and pressure in an attempt to force a settlement.”

Advertisement

The tension between Cohen and McSweeney is escalating

After the statement from Cohen’s legal team was released, the reality star and her attorney, Sarah M. Matz, retaliated. The latter said in a statement, “Andy Cohen had his counsel and PR agents write a threatening letter to give to the press is hardly surprising. Mr. Cohen is accustomed to using his power in the media to scare and intimidate people like Ms. McSweeney so that they will not speak out.”

Matz continued, “We do not intend to litigate this matter in the press, and if Mr. Cohen wants to address Ms. McSweeney’s claims, we suggest he do so in Court, not in a letter for the press.” The matter is clearly escalating, and there is no clear evidence from either party. Only time will tell who wins the case!

Everything about McSweeney’s lawsuit

On February 27, the reality TV personality filed a lawsuit against Cohen, alleging that he misused her substance abuse and mental health issues to gain higher ratings. As per the lawsuit, McSweeney claims that Cohen exploited her addiction for personal benefit and that he used to retaliate whenever the former was sober.

Advertisement

In the lawsuit, the fashion designer and reality star said that the producers “retaliated against her when she wanted to stay sober and intentionally failed to provide reasonable accommodations that would aid her efforts to stay sober and able to perform.”

One of her allegations included claims about Cohen’s sexual remarks and comments on women and his indulging in cocaine abuse with the “ Housewives.” The reality star also sued Bravo, a Shed Media production company, calling out its work culture that “thrives off drug and alcohol use.”